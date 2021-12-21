MADISON
Joe Rudolph has worked with or under Paul Chryst for the last 14 years—first for four seasons at Wisconsin, then for three seasons at Pittsburgh and for the last seven seasons at UW.
Their professional relationship may soon change.
New Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, in the process of assembling his coaching staff, has targeted Rudolph to join the Hokies.
A UW source said Pry would like Rudolph to coach the Hokies’ offensive line.
Pry reportedly has hired an offensive coordinator—Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen—but footballscoop.com reported Rudolph could also be named run-game coordinator.
UW (8-4) is scheduled to face Arizona State (8-4) on Dec. 30 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
According to a UW source, the plan is for Rudolph to coach in the bowl game.
Rudolph, a UW alum who played guard under Barry Alvarez, served as UW’s tight ends coach under Bret Bielema from 2008 through 2011. Chryst was the team’s offensive coordinator during that time.
Chryst was named head coach at Pittsburgh before the 2012 Rose Bowl and Rudolph joined his staff at Pitt. He was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and tight ends coach under Chryst from 2012 through 2014.
When Chryst took over as UW’s head coach before the 2015 season, Rudolph returned to UW. He has served as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2015 through last season.
Rudolph called plays last season because Chryst felt he wasn’t able to do enough preparation due to the offseason disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chryst took back that role this season, however, and Rudolph was allowed to focus on the offensive line.
Rudolph lost his title of offensive coordinator and he accepted a pay cut of about 6%, to $675,000.
Pry, an defensive assistant at Penn State from 2014 through the end of the current regular season, is familiar with Rudolph’s work and reputation as a coach and recruiter.
But Mark Diethorn, Virginia Tech’s director of player personnel since 2018, is more familiar with Rudolph.
Diethorn joined the Pittsburgh staff in 2012 as a recruiting assistant. In that role he worked with Chryst and Rudolph and reportedly was offered a position at UW when Chryst took over.
Diethorn stayed at Pittsburgh for three seasons before moving to Virginia Tech.
If Rudolph leaves for Virginia Tech, Chryst has an experienced option already on his staff.
Bob Bostad is in his fifth season as UW’s inside linebackers coach but has an extensive resume as an offensive line coach.
Bostad has coached the offensive line at UW-Stevens Point, Cal State Northridge, San Jose State, New Mexico and UW, and with Tampa Bay and Tennessee in the NFL.
He was the fullbacks and tight ends coach at Northern Illinois in 2016 before returning to UW in 2017.