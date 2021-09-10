Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker volleyball team got the 2021 Big Eight season off to a good start at home Thursday night, sweeping Beloit Memorial, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21.
The Vikings (7-6 overall, 1-0 Big Eight) had to rally from an 11-4 deficit to win the third game and the match.
“It was a good night for us,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “We passed the ball well, and our serve-receive was good.”
Kylee Skrzypchak had nine kills to lead the Vikings. Jayda Schober added seven.
The Vikings host an eight-team invitational Saturday.
Craig also got its first Big Eight win of the season Thursday night, sweeping Memorial, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18.
The Cougars got seven aces from Mkaylie Justman. Justman also led the Cougars in kills with 17. Britten Bertagnoli added 10. Lilly Campbell had 33 assists and Kiarra Henkel had a block.
Craig is also on action on Saturday at the Parker Invitational.
Craig wasn’t able to find the back of the net Thursday afternoon at home against Madison Memorial, falling, 3-0.
Craig coach Garrett McCabe liked his team’s effort, but said, “We need to get to some more 50-50 balls.”
Parker dropped a 9-1 decision on the road at Beloit Memorial on Thursday night.
Memorial scored four goals in the first half and added five more in the second.
Parker got its lone goal in the first half, by Daniel Marschall on an assist by Selim Yildir.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!