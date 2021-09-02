Sorry, an error occurred.
Senior Logan Risseuw ran to a 12th-place individual finish Thursday to lead the Janesville Parker boys cross country team to seventh place in the eight-team Norski Invitational in DeForest.
Risseuw turned in a 5,000-meter time of 18 minutes, 5 seconds.
Senior Carter Herbst was Parker’s second finisher, taking 15th overall in 19:46.
DeForest earned the team title, and Sauk Prairie junior Jack Boerger was the individual winner (16:25).
High school cross country
DeForest 28; Waunakee 75; Sauk Prairie 86; Baraboo 93; Wisconsin Rapids 143; Reedsburg 147; Janesville Parker 164; Berlin 200.
Jack Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:25; Isaiah Bauer, DeForest, 16:36; Jackson Grabowski, DeForest, 16:59; Andrew Regnier, Waunakee, 17:32; Dalton Zirbel, Sauk Prairie, 17:33.
Janesville Parker—12, Logan Risseuw 18:05; 25, Carter Herbst 19:46; 40, Jack Holterman 20:32; 53, Noah Herbst 21:12; Addison Fenrick 21:41.
Janesville Craig dropped a nonconference match on the road at Waterford on Thursday night to fall to 9-3 on the young 2021 season. The Wolverines won, 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24.
“We had some unforced errors in games 3 and 4,” said Craig coach Blake Budrow.
Britton Bertagnoli led the Cougars with 11 kills. Mckaylie Justman had seven to go with 10 aces.
Abby Trapp had 27 digs. Lily Campbell added 27 assists. Kiarra Henkel had two blocks.
The Cougars travel to Madison Memorial next Thursday.
WATERFORD 3,
JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Craig 19 25 22 24
Watertown 25 16 25 26
Leaders: Aces—Justman (C) 10. Kills—Bertagnoli (C) 11; Justman (C) 7. Assists—Campbell (C) 27. Digs—Trapp (C) 27. Blocks—Henkel 2.
