A total of 5,708 golfers signed up to try and qualify for the 2022 USGA Mid-Amateur Championship.
The event is open to any amateur golfer who has reached their 25th birthday as of Sept. 10 and whose Handicap Index does not exceed 3.4.
Sam Van Galder is one of only 264 to make the final cut, and the Janesville resident and nine-time Men's City champion will get to showcase his skills when the 41st annual Mid-Amateur Championship tees of Saturday morning at Erin Hills in Erin and Blue Mound Country Club in Wauwatosa.
Van Galder is the first to tee off at 6:50 a.m. Saturday at Blue Mound on Hole 10.
"My preparations have been pretty low key," Van Galder said. "A few days of golf here and there, but mainly just ripping balls into my garage net and rolling putts on a putting mat.
"Being a teacher, this event isn't at an ideal time for me."
The 35-year-old Van Galder, who teaches art and is the boys golf coach at Janesville Parker, finished second at the USGA Mid-Amateur Qualifying event at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Van Galder shot a 5-under par round of 67 to finish two shots behind medalist Brandon Cloete and earn one of three automatic spots in the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship.
The Mid-Amateur begins with two rounds of stroke play at Erin Hills and Blue Mound Country Club, with the match play portion to be played the final three days at Erin Hills.
Van Galder made the cut at Erin Hills in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship in 2015.
"I may play good, or I may shoot 80-80, but either way I'm pretty proud of the accomplishment of getting there," Van Galder said.
"The 6:50 tee time is all good. I love playing early, and the fact that all four first tee shots are Wisconsin players is pretty cool. Now, if we can just dodge the weather that appears to be coming Sunday."
The other Wisconsin golfers in the field are Jack Schultz of Milwaukee, Nathan Colson of Mequon and Ryan Zikeli of Hartland.
