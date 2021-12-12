NEW YORK — Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including “Interview With a Vampire,” reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80.

Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

“Interview With the Vampire,” published in 1976, was Rice’s first novel. But over the next five decades, she would write more than 30 books and sell more than 150 million copies worldwide. 

