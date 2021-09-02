Early in what might have become a transformative training camp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling received a gift from his quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers heard his fourth-year receiver was an “avid reader,” something the two have in common. They had been discussing adversity and longevity, and Valdes-Scantling wanted to know what books had helped most.
So between practices, Rodgers made a quick trip to Barnes and Noble and brought back a library.
“There were probably, like, 20 books or so,” Valdes-Scantling said.
It’s part of the insatiable appetite Valdes-Scantling has shown for self-improvement. By now, his inconsistencies have been well chronicled.
He would be one of the best big-play receivers in the league, leading the NFL with 20.9 yards per catch last season, if not for the maddening drops. Nine passes clanked off his hands last season, almost all of them in big moments: four potential touchdowns, three third-down conversions and a 54-yard shot against Philadelphia.
Then camp opened a month ago. The first week passed, then the second, then the third, and Valdes-Scantling caught almost everything.
There was one drop down the right sideline during a joint practice with the New York Jets. Given his history, it could have brought Valdes-Scantling’s momentum to a halt.
Davante Adams saw it differently.
“He’s proved it to himself,” Adams said. “The way he’s been practicing, the intensity, the consistency with the technique—his mind is going to a different place this year.”
“His whole demeanor around the building has been very consistent,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been A-plus.”