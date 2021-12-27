Sorry, an error occurred.
MADISON
The University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game set for Wednesday night against visiting Illinois State is still on, according to a UW official.
Wisconsin’s previously scheduled game, set for last Thursday against George Mason, was canceled because of positive COVID-19 test results in the UW program.
The Badgers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) haven’t played since Dec. 15, when they rallied for a 71-68 victory over Nicholls.
UW won despite not having leading scorer Johnny Davis, who was out due to illness.
The Badgers are scheduled to resume Big Ten play Jan. 3 at third-ranked Purdue (11-1, 1-1).
Women’s game off: The Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s game against Purdue, set for Thursday at the Kohl Center, has been called off.
The decision was made Monday by UW medical officials because of positive COVID-19 tests within the UW program.
The Big Ten will determine at a later date whether the Purdue game will count as a forfeit or if the teams will try to reschedule it.
UW’s next scheduled game is Jan. 5 against visiting Indiana.
Marquette University’s men’s basketball team had its Wednesday game at St. John’s called off due to COVID-19 issues within the St. John’s program.
The women’s team announced Sunday that its Wednesday game at UConn would have to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Marquette program.
