They’ve been through a lot, this group.
The current seniors on the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team—and veteran coach Keri Carollo—have seen and done plenty over the last five seasons.
They’ve won three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. Made three NCAA Division III tournament appearances. Won 96 games and lost 24. And kept their wits about them when last year’s season was shortened to 11 games—and no national tournament—by COVID-19.
Now another postseason has arrived and Carollo—in her 20th year as the latest in a long line of successful women’s basketball coaches at Whitewater—believes this year’s group is ready for anything and everything that lies ahead.
“They are very resilient. They’re focused on their goals,” Carollo said. “They’re disappointed if they lose, but they bounce back and get ready for the next game. It’s hard to put together a 20-win season.”
That’s what this team has done, building a 23-4 overall record, earning the No. 7 spot in the national rankings, clinching the WIAC regular-season championship and earning the No. 1 seeding in the conference tournament—which will determine this year’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA III field.
“This time of year, it’s typically one and done,” said Carollo, whose team will play at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a WIAC tournament semifinal, hoping to advance to the championship game on Friday (which also would be in Whitewater if the Warhawks win on Wednesday).
Even though it seems likely that the NCAA would choose one or maybe two additional WIAC teams to join the tournament field as at-large qualifiers, there’s only one guarantee.
“The only guarantee is to win the conference tournament,” Carollo said.
The thing is, this year’s Warhawks team appears built for long-term tournament success. There’s no single star for an opponent to shut down. No single style of play for an opponent to attack or defend. This year’s team has had seven different leading scorers, six players who average 7 or more points per game and five with more than 40 assists.
“We have a lot of different weapons,” Carollo said. “We can play on the post and hit perimeter shots. We can run, we can press. We can play halfcourt—though we don’t like to.”
Still, the undeniable on-court leader of this year’s Warhawks has been Aleah Grundahl, a 6-foot junior forward from DeForest averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She has led the Warhawks in scoring 16 times, including nine WIAC games.
“Coming in this year, we knew we were gifted in many areas,” Grundahl said. “For us it’s all about the little things. Playing defense. The hustle plays. You know, just win the day.”
With a lineup as deep as Whitewater’s—with eight players averaging 14 or more minutes per game and 14 averaging 3.9 or more—the key is for Carollo to understand each player’s abilities and get them in at the right time.
“We always just say ‘play your role.’ And everyone has been on the same page,” Grundahl said.”
“We’ve got a really deep bench, and that has carried us through some tough games. It’s a ‘next one up’ mentality,” said 5-9 senior guard Rebekah Schumacher, a Whitewater High School product who ranks second on the team with an 8.6-point scoring average and adds 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. “We sub, we rotate, we get everyone a chance to contribute.”
Schumacher, who was part of Whitewater High School’s 2015 WIAA Division 3 championship team, grew up right across the street from the Carollo household. Today, Kacie is a 5-9 freshman guard who has twice led the Warhawks in scoring this season.
“I saw them around as long as I can remember, driving by or whatever,” said Schumacher, who missed teaming up with Kacie Carollo by one year at WHS. “I took my official visit, met all the coaches and decided that spring.”
While the WIAC tournament is likely not a lose-and-you’re-done situation for the Warhawks, the NCAA III tournament certainly will be.
“We know every team from here on out is going to give us their best game,” Grundahl said. “Nothing is guaranteed.”