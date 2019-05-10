The UW-Whitewater softball team found more success in one day at the NCAA Division III Regional than it did in two days of last weekend's WIAC Tournament.

Caitlin Catino's grand slam and Bella Matthias' one-hitter led the Warhawks to a 10-0 victory over Eureka in the NCAA regional opener at van Steenderen Complex on the Whitewater campus. The game was called after five innings.

The Warhawks (27-12 overall), who were eliminated in just two games in the WIAC tournament, advance in the winners’ bracket to face Carthage, which defeated No. 21 Coe (Iowa) 3-1 on Friday.

Whitewater plays Carthage at 11 a.m. today. The loser will play an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. The winner advances to Sunday’s regional championship game, which is set for noon.

Catino's grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth inning.

That was more than enough for Matthias. The junior shut down the Red Devils (27-7), who entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in the nation in batting average and runs per game.

Matthias (14-3) struck out six.

Senior designated player Kayla Seymour doubled and homered and drove in two runs and scored two.

Senior shortstop Emily Rux added two RBI. Junior third baseman Meg Cohrs went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI.

WHITEWATER 10, EUREKA 0

Eureka;000;00--0;1;2

Whitewater;220;6x--10;9;0

Smith and Osborn; Matthias and Neitzel.

Leading hitters--Seymour (W) 2x3, Cohrs (W) 2x2, Ethington (W) 2x2. 2B--Seymour (W), Cohrs (W), Ethington (W). HR--Seymour (W), Catino (W).

SO--Matthias (W) 6. BB--Smith (E) 2, Matthias 1.