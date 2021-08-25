UW-Whitewater, the defending conference champion, has been tabbed to win the 2021 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s soccer championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for all eight WIAC teams.
The Warhawks, who also claimed the WIAC tournament crown during the 2019 campaign, have secured seven regular-season championships and five tournament titles in program history. UW-Whitewater welcomes back eight starters, including midfielder Anna Brodjian, who claimed WIAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. Also returning is midfielder Anna Boyd, who is a three-time All-WIAC first team honoree.
UW-Eau Claire has won three regular-season championships in program history with the most recent in 2007 and is picked to finish second in the league race.
UW-La Crosse owns four regular-season titles, including three of the last five, and is slotted for third in the conference standings. In 2019, defender Katie Feller was recognized as the WIAC Defensive Player of the Year, while midfielder Sydney Halstead secured Newcomer of the Year accolades.
The remaining order in the conference predictions features: UW-Stevens Point; UW-Oshkosh; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Platteville.
In 2019, the conference had a pair of teams (UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater) receive bids into the NCAA Division III Championship for the second time in three seasons.
WIAC teams will begin their nonconference schedules on Sept. 1, while the conference slate will commence Sept. 29. The top-six teams in the league standings will qualify for the WIAC Championship (presented by Culver’s). The event will be held Nov. 2, 4, and 6, with all matches hosted by the higher-seeded team. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic NCAA bid.