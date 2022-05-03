The UW-Whitewater softball team claimed the No. 4 spot in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament with a doubleheader sweep of UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
The Warhawks swept the Blugolds, 6-2 in the first game and 6-5 in the second, to finish the regular season with a 19-17 overall record and went 7-7 in the WIAC.
Whitewater will travel to La Crosse for the conference tournament this weekend, opening play with a 10 a.m. Friday game against fifth-seeded UW-River Falls.
In the first game, Delavan-Darien product Sydney Anderson hit a game-tying single up the middle, sparking a five-run inning capped by a two-out, two-run single by Ally Dietz. Anderson finished 3-for-4.
Kate Cleveland entered in relief in the third inning and earned the pitching victory, striking out four and giving up two hits and a walk.
In the second game, Eau Claire (23-9, 9-5) rallied from a 5-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but in the seventh, Sophia Kinjerski singled home Kiarra Kostroski, who opened the inning with a triple, and relief pitcher Annie Morelli kept the Blugolds scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Janesville Craig product Kennedy Cox hit a two-out, two-run single to key a five-run fourth inning.
The champion of the five-team, double-elimination WIAC tournament will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Baseball—Cade Berendt, a junior from Germantown, earned his second WIAC Pitcher of the Week honor of the season, pitching seven innings with seven hits and no walks along with seven strikeouts in a 9-01 victory over UW-Stevens Point.
Men’s tennis—Whitewater’s John Zakowski was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference West Division Player of the Year, and teammate Niclas Goltz earned Rookie of the Year honors in the division. Coach Frank Barnes repeated as coach of the year. Rory Calabria, Cole Lindwall, Alex Gray and Zakowski earned all-conference honors.