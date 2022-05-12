Led by Janesville Craig product Kallie Lux, the UW-Whitewater women’s golf team finished 20th in the 29-team NCAA Division III national tournament at Bay Oaks Country Club.
Lux shot a 35 on her final nine holes Thursday on her way to a 79 and a three-day total of 245 (86-80-79), the Warhawks’ best round of the day. She finished in a tie for 86th overall.
The Warhawks posted a three-day team total of 982 (335-316-331) to finish four strokes out of 18th place.
Baseball
Warhawks knocked out—The nationally fifth-ranked UW-Whitewater baseball team saw its 18-game winning streak come to a crashing end on Thursday, when the Warhawks were eliminated on the first day of the WIAC tournament at Prucha Field.
The Warhawks dropped a 17-4 game to UW-Oshkosh to open the five-team, double-elimination tournament. Later on Thursday, the Warhawks gave up five runs in the top of the ninth inning to lose to UW-La Crosse, 14-12.
The losses eliminated Whitewater (33-8) from the WIAC tournament, along with the automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament that goes to the WIAC tourney winner.
Coach John Vodenlich’s team still hopes to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA III tournament. The field will be announced at 11 a.m. Monday.
In the opener against Oshkosh, the Titans (23-17) raced to an 11-0 lead after two innings and cruised from there, with the game called after seven innings.
Zach Campbell homered for the Warhawks, driving in three runs, and David Rubin went 3-for-3. Oshkosh got homers from Eric Modaff, Matt Scherrman, Zach Taylor and Nicholas Shiu.
Against La Crosse, the Warhawks scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 7-1 lead, but La Crosse chipped away to draw within 10-9 in the top of the seventh.
The Warhawks got two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, only to see La Crosse score five times in the top of the ninth on its way to a 22-hit performance.
The Warhawks got home runs from Matt Scolan and Ryan Norton. Mac Born homered twice and Ben Seaman once for La Crosse (24-17).
Women’s tennis
Warhawks win NCAA opener—The 36th-ranked Whitewater women’s tennis team opened NCAA Division III tournament play with a 5-0 victory over Illinois Tech at home on Thursday. The Warhawks will meet No. 35 Grinnell (Iowa) today.