Kennedy Cox, a senior catcher on the UW-Whitewater softball team and a Janesville Craig High School product, was one of 59 Warhawk athletes named 2021-2022 Chancellor’s Scholar-Athletes by interim chancellor John Chenoweth.
Cox, who has played in all 36 of the Warhawks’ games this season, carries a 3.68 grade-point average as a history and anthropology major.
Five other area athletes earned Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete honors. They were:
Madeline Timm, cross country/track and field:
The Janesville Parker product has a 3.74 GPA in criminology and psychology.
Carley Albrecht, women’s soccer:
The Milton product holds a 3.6 GPA in biology/physiology.
Courtney Oomens, women’s basketball:
The Lake Geneva Badger product has a 3.43 GPA in physical education.
Rebekah Schumacher, women’s basketball:
The Whitewater High School product has a 3.49 GPA in elementary education.
Anna Yeazel, women’s swimming and diving:
The Whitewater product has a 3.62 GPA in physical education.
Softball—The Whitewater softball team (19-17 overall) is seeded fourth in the double-elimination WIAC Tournament in La Crosse and will take on fifth-seeded UW-River Falls at 10 a.m. Friday. The winner will meet top-seeded UW-La Crosse at 2 p.m., and the loser will play an elimination game at 4 p.m.
Track and field—The Whitewater men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete today and Saturday in the WIAC Outdoor Championships in La Crosse. In the conference indoor meet, the UW-W men took fourth and the women seventh.
Among the Warhawk women to watch is Janesville Parker product Tina Shelton, the Warhawks’ top sprinter. She qualifies with the fifth-best time in the 100-meter dash (:12.22) and the 11th-best time in the 200 (:25.80). Another former Parker athlete, Madeline Timm, will compete in the pole vault, and Janesville Craig product Kayleigh Kleinheinz will compete in the javelin throw.
In the men’s meet, Parker product Brody Lippens will compete in the 400 hurdles and Milton product Trey Smith will throw the javelin.
Baseball—The Warhawk baseball team aims to lock up the WIAC championship as early as today, playing a pair of doubleheaders at UW-Platteville at 1 p.m. today and noon Saturday. With a 14-game winning streak and a two-game lead in the WIAC race, Whitewater (29-6 overall, 21-3 WIAC) could clinch at least a tie for the title today with a sweep of the Pioneers (12-17, 10-12).