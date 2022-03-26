Behind two individual national championship performances, the UW-Whitewater gymnastics team placed fifth in the 2022 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship on Saturday at Ithaca College.
Senior Emily North and sophomore Sarah Knetzke highlighted the meet for the Warhawks with individual championships. North won the all-around competition with a career-best score of 38.600, the ninth highest in program history, and Knetzke claimed first place on balance beam with a personal record score of 9.875, the second-highest mark in the Warhawks’ record book.
UW-Whitewater's team score of 191.975 is their second highest of the season and the 10th best in program history.
The Warhawks started the national meet on vault and tallied a team score of 48.0. Freshman Kara Welsh and senior Rachel Lewellen claimed All-America status by tying for third and sixth, respectively. Welsh matched her career-best score with a 9.775, tied for 10th in program history. Lewellen scored 9.725, 22nd in program history.
Whitewater continued the meet on uneven bars with a team total of 47.325. Sophomore Kelsey Kollhoff reached the All-America podium, tying for sixth place at 9.725. North tied for 13th with a career-best 9.675.
Knetzke, Kollhoff and sophomore Lauren Goble each earned All-American honors on balance beam to lead the Warhawks to a team score of 48.450, tying the second-highest mark in program history. Kollhoff's 9.8 tied for second, was her highest career score and tied for No. 3 in the school record book. Goble tied for sixth with a personal record 9.775, a top-10 score in program history.
Mylin led Whitewater to a 48.200 on floor exercise, good for a top-20 mark in program history, with an All-American performance. She matched her career best with a 9.8, tying for third place. North just missed out on the podium with a 9.750, tying for ninth.
Prior to the meet, North (all-around and floor exercise), Lewellen (vault) and Mylin (floor exercise) were named regular-season All-Americans by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association.
UW-Oshkosh won the national team championship, scoring 194.100 points, and UW-La Crosse took third with 192.575 points.