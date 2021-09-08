MADISON
Chez Mellusi didn’t look like he had just recorded 31 carries in his Wisconsin debut.
The 5-foot-11, 204-pounder wasn’t limping when he entered the McClain Center to speak to reporters. He wasn’t wincing in pain. He didn’t appear bruised or beaten down.
Rather, the transfer from Clemson appeared fresh and insisted he is ready to withstand whatever number of carries the coaches give him each week.
“Whatever they ask me to do,” he said, “I am going to do to the best of my ability.”
Because Gary Brown is in his first season as UW’s running backs coach and Mellusi carried a combined 71 times in 22 games at Clemson, an average of 3.2 carries per game, no one could predict how much he was going to be used in the opener against Penn State.
After seeing him handle 31 of the 46 carries given to the running backs, it is clear Mellusi has earned the trust of the staff.
“Chez is a dog,” quarterback Graham Mertz said. “He is going to go out there and ball. He is going to keep doing that.”
Because he played sparingly at Clemson, Mellusi is fresh. And he noted after the loss to Penn State that he prepared differently this offseason.
“It was really vital that I hit the weight room differently than I’m used to,” he said. “When I was at (Clemson), I focused more on conditioning. I’ve gained some weight while I’ve been here, 10 pounds. I carried the ball 31 times and I feel pretty good.”
Whether Mellusi can handle that type of workload consistently and how the staff will handle the tailback depth for the remainder of the season are to be determined.
“Jalen has had a good approach,” Chryst said. “We’ve also liked what Chez and Isaac have done. The way the game played out, we didn’t feel like we needed to go with three backs at the time ...
“Just because he didn’t play doesn’t mean he’s doing something wrong. Just liked what Chez and Isaac did.”
Regardless of how the carries are divvied up this week against Eastern Michigan, the blocking must improve.
Mellusi had six runs of 11 yards or longer in the opener. He showed vision and the ability to set up and follow his blocks. He was also physical.
Yet 16 of his 31 carries resulted in a gain of 2 yards or less. More often than not, the culprit was early penetration by Penn State.
“Certain schemes for us that game were a little bit better than others,” Chryst said. “You’ve got to be smart when to stay with something and when to get off of it.”
Jonathan Taylor was UW’s workhorse tailback from 2017 through 2019. He carried a combined 926 times in 41 games, an average of 22.6 carries per game.
Taylor had 30 or more carries just four times—30 against Purdue as a freshman, 33 against New Mexico and 33 against Purdue as a sophomore, and 31 against Iowa as a junior.
Chryst was asked how coaches working with a new back learn how many carries that runner can comfortably handle.
“It is constant communication,” he said. “You can read the body but you’re also getting to know the individual. So, then it comes back to that you’ve got to be brutally honest and see where they’re at.
“Every back is different. I don’t know that there is a science to it but you’ve got to be aware of it.”
Chryst was UW’s co-offensive coordinator in 2005 when Brian Calhoun, 5-10 and 194, ran the ball 348 times and caught 53 passes for an average of 30.8 touches per game.
“He had a ton, but Brian had the ability not to take a lot of square hits,” Chryst said. “So I think just the number alone tells part of the story but not the whole story. And you’ve got to kind of assess what kind of yards they are, too.”