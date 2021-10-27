MADISON
Two-time defending champion UW-Platteville has been selected to claim the 2021-22 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball championship based on a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
UW-Platteville secured last year’s championship after winning the WIAC tournament. Due to COVID-19 adjustments, teams were broken into two divisions and the tournament decided the regular-season and tournament titles.
The Pioneers have 22 regular-season titles in their trophy case, including three of the last four years. UW-Platteville enters the 2021-22 season ranked No. 5 in the D3hoops.com national preseason poll and welcomes back four starters.
Three All-WIAC performers from last season lead the returnees, including Quentin Shields, Justin Stovall and Kyle Tumas.
UW-Oshkosh is No. 17 in the D3hoops.com poll and has 19 regular-season, first-place finishes to their credit with four tournament titles. UW-La Crosse has 12 regular-season titles and is ranked No. 15 by D3hoops.com.
UW-Platteville is followed in the conference predictions by: UW-Oshkosh, UW-La Crosse, UW-Whitewater, UW-River Falls, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-Stevens Point.
A majority of WIAC teams begin their non-conference schedules the weekend of Nov. 5, and the conference slate will include a pair of games on Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, then will resume after the holidays on Jan. 5.
The top six teams in the league standings will qualify for the WIAC Tournament, set for Feb. 22, 24, and 26, with all games hosted by the higher-seeded team. The tournament champ will be awarded an automatic NCAA bid.
TEAM CAPSULES
UW-EAU CLAIRE
Head coach: Matt Siverling; 12th season (10th at UWEC); 143-126 (overall), 114-102 (at UWEC).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 16/3.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1.
Returning all-WIAC: Carter Brooks, Sr., F (2020-honorable mention); Spencer Page, Sr., F (2020 HM); Alex Voigt, Jr., F (2021-Defensive).
Notable returnees: David Ijadimbola, So., G; Brock Voigt, Jr., F.
UW-LA CROSSE
Head coach: Kent Dernbach; 6th season (5th at UWL); 67-37 (overall) / 59-32 (at UWL).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 14/1.
Starters returning/lost: 5/0.
Returning all-WIAC: Ethan Anderson, Sr., G (2020-First, 2021-First); Seth Anderson, Sr., F (2021 HM, 2021-Defensive); Wyatt Cook, Sr., F (2020 HM, 2021-First/Player of the Year); Sean Suchomel, Sr., G (2021-Defensive).
Notable returnees: Will Fuhrmann, So., G; Henry Noone, Jr., F; Craig Steele, Jr., G; Austin Westra, Jr., F.
UW-OSHKOSH
Coach: Matt Lewis; 4th season at UWO; 54-14.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 13/3.
Starters returning/lost: 5/0.
Returning all-WIAC: Levi Borchert, Jr., F (2020 HM/Newcomer of the Year, 2021-First); Will Mahoney, Jr., G (2021 HM); Eddie Muench, Sr., G (2021-First); Eric Peterson, Sr., G (2021-Defensive); Hunter Plamann, Sr., G (2021-First).
Notable returning players: Cole Booth, So., G; Nick Otto, Jr., F; JT Petrie, Sr., G; Quinn Steckbauer, Jr., G.
UW-PLATTEVILLE
Head coach: Jeff Gard; 13th season at UWP; 188-118.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 16/4.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1.
Returning all-WIAC: Quentin Shields, Sr., G (2018 HM, 2020-First, 2020-Defensive, 2021-First); Justin Stovall, Sr., F (2020 HM, 2020-Defensive, 2021-First, 2021-Defensive); Kyle Tuma, Sr., F (2020 HM, 2021 HM).
Notable returning players: Blake McCann, Sr., G; Logan Pearson, So., G; Ben Probst, So., G; Alex Ranney, Sr., G.
UW-RIVER FALLS
Head coach: Jeff Berkhof; 16th season at UWRF; 195-183.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 10/8.
Starters returning/lost: 2/3.
Returning all-WIAC: Noah Hanson, Sr., G (2021 HM).
Notable returning players: Jake Reeck, Jr., G; Bryce Phillips, Sr., G; Dylan Parker, So., G.
UW-STEVENS POINT
Head coach: Bob Semling; 17th season at UWSP; 318-107.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 9/5.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1.
Returning all-WIAC: Garrett Nelson, Sr., G (2020 HM, 2021 HM).
Notable returning players: Cliff McCray, Jr., G; Zach Mootz, Sr., G; Peter Timmerman, Sr., F; Brady Wagner, Sr., G.
UW-STOUT
Head coach: Jim Lake; 4th season at UWS; 15-44.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 13/9.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1.
Returning all-WIAC: Tyreese Alexander, Sr., F (2021 HM); Jon Ciriacks, Sr., F (2019 HM, 2020 HM); Armani Tinsley, Sr., G (2021 HM); Lovell Williams, So., G (2021 Newcomer of the Year).
Notable returning players: Brody Fox, So., G; Luke Geiger, Sr., G; Drew Scott, Sr., F.
UW-WHITEWATER
Head coach: Pat Miller; 21st season at UWW; 394-148.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 13/5.
Starters returning/lost: 5/0.
Returning All-WIAC: Trevon Chislom, Jr., F (2021 HM); Gage Malensek, Jr., G (2021-First).
Notable returning players: Jack Brahm, Sr., F; Brian Conaghan, Jr., G; Breontae Hunt, Sr., F.