MADISON
The excruciating pain, reaching a level Clay Cundiff didn’t know existed, resulted in bloodcurdling screams from the University of Wisconsin tight end as he lay on his back on the Camp Randall Stadium turf.
“When it happened, I definitely knew something was wrong,” Cundiff told reporters Wednesday. “And then I looked down and my foot was backwards.”
Cundiff, whose 2021 season ended with seven seconds left in the third quarter of UW’s victory over Iowa on Oct. 30, suffered a dislocated right ankle, broken fibula and torn ligament in the back of his foot.
His season was over. His painful comeback was just beginning.
“I was in a (walking) boot watching on the sidelines,” said fellow tight end Hayden Rucci, who missed the Iowa game because of a left-foot injury suffered in practice. “I could hear him screaming.
“It was chilling.”
Cundiff remembers the play well.
He was engaged with a linebacker about 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage on a running play when tailback Braelon Allen was tackled and rolled up onto the back of Cundiff's legs.
Cundiff, 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, collapsed to the turf as if he had been shot. He placed both hands over his face and was writhing in pain.
Tight end Jake Ferguson was the first UW player to check on Cundiff, followed by fullback John Chenal. Both players quickly signaled to the UW sideline that their teammate needed medical attention and then backed away because they no longer could look at Cundiff’s damaged right leg.
Right tackle Logan Bruss moved in for a look but got no closer than 3 yards before he placed his hands over his face and turned away.
“They were just coming up and turning around and walking the other way,” Cundiff said. “Looking back, it kind of gives me a laugh.”
Rucci and fellow tight end Jack Eschenbach said Wednesday they have no desire to watch the replay. Cundiff, who will be a redshirt junior next season, has watched the video.
“I can see why people wouldn’t want to relive that in their heads,” he said. “But I’ve come to terms with it.”
Cundiff, who is being held out of spring practice, was cleared to begin running full-speed this week.
“It was awesome, just to be able to get tired,” he said. “I’m out of shape but I love it. I love to be able to just do something.”
Cundiff wasn’t able to do much for more than a month after suffering the injury. His leg was placed in an air cast on the field and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
“They put me under to put my ankle back into place and then I was in a splint for four days until I had surgery,” he said.
After surgery, Cundiff began researching the average recovery time for individuals who suffer similar injuries. The average was five to six months.
“I would say for about a month, two months, I couldn’t walk,” Cundiff said. “I was bedridden. It took a mental toll on me more than anything.”
Cundiff took his courses online until he was able to use a walking boot. UW officials were able to make sure Cundiff could use an Uber to get to and from class.
“That helped a lot,” Cundiff said.
Running full-speed this week was the latest step in his push to return to the field. Next on the list is being cleared to fully participate in summer workouts in June.
For now, he watches practice with several other injured tight ends. That group includes Eschenbach, who suffered a dislocated right shoulder in Game 4 against Michigan but played as much as he could before undergoing offseason surgery.
“Everything is pretty normal right now,” Cundiff said. “I do get antsy watching practice. It gets tough sometimes but I’m thinking of the end goal—getting to the season.”