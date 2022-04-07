MADISON
Myles Burkett came to the University of Wisconsin with an impressive high school football resume:
At Franklin High School last fall, he passed for 3,427 yards and 36 touchdowns, with only four interceptions, to help the Sabers win the WIAA Division 1 state title with a 14-0 record.
As a result, he was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association large-school offensive player of the year and the Associated Press and Gatorade state player of the year.
He also won the Dave Krieg Award, given annually to the top quarterback in the state.
Burkett, who graduated a semester early and enrolled at UW in January, is experiencing a transition to college typical for most freshmen.
“The football part is challenging,” said Burkett, who is fourth in the quarterback pecking order this spring. “Going from high school to college is a huge jump. Adjusting to a whole new offense …
“Off the field is still a challenge as well. I’m still close to home but you seem so far away. Not having your mom or your dad around to rely on, like I have the last 17 years of my life.
“Now I come here and I’ve got my own place. I’ve got to cook my own food. It is a culture shock, a huge jump for me. It may seem so simple … I’m a momma’s boy.
“Off the field has been more challenging. My life before college was so family-oriented and so structured.”
Returning starter Graham Mertz has gotten the bulk of the reps through seven spring practices and generally appears far ahead of backups Chase Wolf and Deacon Hill.
Burkett understood his workload would be limited this spring, but that didn’t cause him to reconsider his decision to enroll early.
“My goal wasn’t really to come in here and be the (starter),” he said. “That’s just not realistic. My goal was to come in here and learn and make myself better every single day to help these guys in the (quarterback) room and in the locker room.”
Hill, who was on the scout team last season, acknowledged this week he's much more comfortable with the offense than he was last season.
"Now I have a good grasp of the offense," he said. "I know it better and I can start adding checking out of a bad play. Chase and Graham have done a great job helping me with that. And I’m used to the speed of the game.
"Now it just mastering my craft. Knowing those checks. Knowing situations I need to get out of."
Burkett is almost a year behind, but he knew that coming into spring ball.
"Myles asks a lot of good questions," said offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, who works with the quarterbacks. "He understands what we want him to do."
Burkett, who passed for 6,483 yards and 71 touchdowns and rushed for 1,054 yards and 14 touchdowns in 31 games at Franklin, didn't want to wait until camp to start asking those questions.
“The type of player I am, how eager I am to get better,” he said, “I just felt like it was a necessity to be here now. I’d rather have my head spinning right now—in March and April—than in the fall.
“To be able to get this time where I am conflicted with learning and getting used to the speed of the game vs. the summer, it sets me up better for being more productive in the fall and helping my teammates be better in the fall.”
Blaylock update
One player who is projected to contribute on defense in the fall is safety Travian Blaylock.
Blaylock had been working with the No. 1 unit all spring, along with John Torchio, but suffered an apparent right-knee injury Tuesday.
UW officials did not provide an update Wednesday but Blaylock is wearing a brace on his right leg and isn't expected to return this spring. His status for summer workouts in June and preseason camp is to be determined.