MADISON
With just one practice left this spring, Paul Chryst should have a clear picture of the type of football team Wisconsin will field in 2022.
The key points:
- Despite heavy personnel losses, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard appears to have the necessary personnel to field another stingy unit.
- It is too early to know whether the decision to do away with one designated special teams coach, instead spreading responsibilities among several staffers, will affect the performance of those units.
However, UW has talent at punter (Andy Vujnovich), kickoffs (Vito Calvaruso, Jack Van Dyke), punt return (Dean Engram), kickoff return (Stephan Bracey) and field goals (Calvaruso, Nate Van Zelst).
- First-year offensive coordinator Bobby Engram appears to have some intriguing individual pieces at wide receiver, tight end and in the backfield.
Tailback remains a question mark beyond Braelon Allen, largely because Chez Mellusi (knee) and Isaac Guerendo (foot) are recovering from season-ending injuries and aren’t scheduled to practice until preseason camp.
QB play must improve
The No. 1 area of concern on offense remains the state of the quarterback position. Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf have gotten the bulk of the work through the first 14 practices, with Deacon Hill and freshman Myles Burkett getting limited work.
Working with a new coordinator has led to some rough moments for the quarterbacks, but the overall level of play has to improve for the offense to maximize the talent at other positions.
Wolf and Hill, who was on the scout team in 2021, don’t appear to be consistent enough to push for the starting job—despite the fact Mertz’s play this spring has been uneven, with the primary issues being accuracy and decision-making.
“Graham and Chase got the most reps this spring,” Chryst said Thursday. “I thought there were times they were really good at it and there were times when they’ve got to learn from it.”
Mertz (11 interceptions, 10 touchdown passes) and Wolf (two interceptions, one TD) combined for more interceptions (13) than TD passes (11) last season.
Only three other Big Ten teams finished with more interceptions than touchdown passes: Indiana, Northwestern and Rutgers. Those teams went 3-24 in the league and 10-27 overall.
Leonhard’s D reloads
Despite losing key starters on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary, Leonhard’s defense has the potential to be outstanding.
The front seven, led by Janesville Craig product Keeanu Benton at nose tackle and outside linebacker Nick Herbig, appears to be deep and athletic.
Three transfer cornerbacks—Jay Shaw from UCLA, Justin Clark from Toledo and Cedric Dort Jr. from Kentucky—have bolstered the secondary.
The only issue is at safety. Leonhard played five safeties last season. Since Travian Blaylock (knee) was lost indefinitely earlier this spring, Leonhard has been down to two safeties, John Torchio and Hunter Wohler, with game experience.
Offense takes shape
Despite the departure of Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, UW could be deeper and more explosive at wide receiver in 2022. If Clay Cundiff (leg), Jack Eschenbach (shoulder), Cam Large (knee) and Jack Pugh (knee) can recover from their injuries, UW should be have a versatile tight end corps.
No one doubts Bob Bostad’s ability to build a formidable offensive line, and Bostad has talent at his disposal.
Tailback Braelon Allen averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 105.7 yards per game as a 17-year-old freshman, after having played a spring season at Fond du Lac.
Despite several remaining questions—including the quarterback situation—spring practice has shown that UW has the pieces to at least contend for the Big Ten West title.