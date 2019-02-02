UW-Eau Claire has been a major pain this season for the UW-Whitewater’s men’s basketball team.

The Blugolds sent the Warhawks on their heels when they won at Kachel Gymnasium 69-65 on Jan. 5. Whitewater has been up and down since, and the Blugolds delivered another deflating punch Saturday at Eau Claire.

The Blugolds rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the second half to beat Whitewater 78-74. The loss dropped Whitewater to 3-6 in the WIAC and 14-8 overall.

The Warhawks used 60 percent shooting to take a 48-38 halftime lead. Whitewater shot just 30 percent in the second half to open the door for the hosts.

Senior Melvin Brown Jr. scored 19 points to lead the Warhawks. Andre Brown added 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Another senior, David Sachs, had 14 points.

The Warhawks have a makeup game against first-place Oshkosh on Monday night. It was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but was postponed due to the bitterly cold weather conditions.

EAU CLAIRE 78, WHITEWATER 74

Whitewater (74)--Brown Jr., 6-15 5-6 19; Brown, 6-12 1-1 15; Sachs, 4-8 5-5 14; Brahm 4-4 1-2 9; Bressler, 3-5 1-2 7; Menke, 2-6 1-2 6; Pfeifer 1-5 2-2 4; Jensen 0-1 0-0 0; Rongstad, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-56 16-20 74.

Eau Claire (78)--Widdes 11-15 0-0 26; Rabedeaux 6-16 2-2 19; Kuepers 3-6 3-3 10; Wacholz 3-7 1-2 7; Miller 2-5 2-2 6; Page 1-4 1-2 4; Wright 2-4 0-1 4; Christiansen 0-1 2-2 2; McDonald 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-58 11-14 78.

Whitewater;48;26--74

Eau Claire;38;40--78

Three-point goals--Whitewater 6-16 (Brown, 2-4; Brown Jr., 2-2; Menke 1-5; Sachs, 1-4; Pfeifer, 0-1), Eau Claire 11-28 (Rabedeaux 5-11; Widdes 4-6; Page 1-4; Kuepers 1-2; Christiansen 0-1; Miller 0-3; Wacholz 0-1). Rebounds--Whitewater 29 (Brown, 9), Eau Claire 35 (Wright 8). Assists--Whitewater 7 (Brown, 3), Eau Claire 14 (Widdes, Kuepers and Wacholz 3 each). Total fouls—Whitewater 14, Eau Claire 22.