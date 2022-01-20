MADISON
Brad Davison has contributed to Wisconsin’s impressive start in many ways.
He has the best assist-to-turnover numbers on the team (34-15), has hit crucial free throws (86.3%) and hit timely shots in victories over Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Marquette, Nicholls, Purdue, Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.
Curiously, Davison’s scoring is up by more than five points per game this season despite the fact his three-point shooting is down to 35% (it was 38.5% last season).
How is Davison scoring more frequently to complement Johnny Davis despite lesser three-point shooting? It’s because the fifth-year senior has greatly improved is two-point efficiency.
Davison made just 27.6% of his two-point shots (29 of 105) last season. With the eighth-ranked Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) set to play host to 14th-ranked Michigan State (14-3, 5-1) at 8 p.m. tonight, Davison is making 47.9% of his two-point attempts (35 of 73).
“He has learned how to slow down a little bit and pick the right shots,” UW assistant Dean Oliver said. “When you are missing two-point shots it is usually more about shot selection than it is about making the shot.
“He has learned how to pick the right spots and take the right shots and get to his shot. You watch NBA guys and that is what they do. They figure out their shot. They know how to get to their spot.
“Brad is starting to figure that out. He is going to get to his spot and make his move from there and he is finishing better because of it.”
Davison has effectively backed his man down into scoring position for fadeaway jumpers and generally has remained on balance and under control on drives to the basket.
The sight of Davison sprawling to the floor after missing a drive has occurred far less frequently this season.
“Each and every year there’s a lot of things you can improve at,” Davison said. “For me personally, it is finishing around the rim— getting to my spots and remaining on balance.
“I spent a lot of time … with my trainers back home and with my assistant coaches (at Wisconsin) trying to be confident with finishing through contact and being physical.”
Davison finished drives in traffic in recent games against Purdue, Iowa and Ohio State. He converted three-point plays on two drives in the second half of the 78-68 victory over the Buckeyes, and both plays were timely.
The first came when Davison scored while being fouled by Justin Ahrens with 15 minutes, 7 seconds left. Davison hit the free throw to give UW a 48-35 lead.
The second came when Davison scored while being fouled by E.J. Liddell with 5:01 to play. Davison again hit the free throw, this time to give UW a 66-55 lead.
“He is more on balance, finishing toward the backboard, towards the target and not being consumed if he gets fouled or not,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “When you’re not worried about that or falling down, you’re able to usually keep your eyes on the target and finish.
“His teammates have put him in good positions, too. He has come off of some of those cuts pretty clean and teammates have done a good job finding him.”
Davison is averaging 15.1 points per game, up from 10.0 last season. He has scored in double figures in 12 of 17 games this season.
Davison was fantastic against the Buckeyes, hitting 4 of 6 three-pointers, 7 of 12 shots overall and 7 of 8 free throws in a 25-point night.
“(I’m) just staying aggressive,” Davison said of his offensive game this season. “Trying to not only take advantage of opportunities that come, but also seek out opportunities. Play with the confidence and the mindset to go score and the ball goes in a lot more.
“My teammates find me in really good spots and like I always say, I put a lot of time into my game so I trust that when it goes up it is going to go in.”
That includes games in which his shot isn’t falling.
Davison was 1-for-7 from 3-point range and 3-for-9 overall late in the victory over Maryland when UW was holding a 62-61 lead.
But with 1:32 remaining, Davison curled off a screen from left to right, saw no defender coming out to challenge his shot, and buried a mid-range jumper to give UW a 64-61 lead.
“It’s experience and mental toughness,” Gard said when asked about the critical shot at Maryland. “He is not afraid of the moment. If it is ever in doubt, he wants the ball in his hands.”