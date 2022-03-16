MADISON
Can the Colgate Raiders upset third-seeded Wisconsin in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament?
One path to victory for the 14th-seeded Raiders—perhaps the only path—is to turn the game into a 3-point shooting contest.
Obscured by Colgate’s 23-11 record is the fact that the Raiders rank second nationally in 3-point accuracy (40.3%) and seventh in 3-pointers made per game (9.9).
"They have the ability to fill it up from the 3-point line with not only one guy or two guys, but usually with four guys on the floor at one time,” fifth-year senior Brad Davison said.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge on Friday.”
On the other hand, UW enters the 8:50 p.m. Friday game at Fiserv Forum ranked 293rd nationally in 3-point accuracy (31.2%) and tied for 250th in 3-pointers made per game (6.6).
The Badgers have shot less than 30% from long range in 16 of 31 games this season. They are 11-1 this season when they attempt fewer than 20 3-pointers and 13-6 when they have more than 20 attempts.
The Raiders have shot at least 40% from 3-point range in 20 of 34 games this season, including six games of at least 50%.
Of the Raiders’ 1,977 field-goal attempts this season, a whopping 836—or 42.3%—have come from 3-point range.
“When you’re a good shooting team, you’re usually a good passing team,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “The ball moves really well. They don’t over-dribble it. They’ve got smart, old guys that have played a lot of basketball and have come up together with that core group for the most part.
“Four of the five on the floor shoot it and shoot it really well. They don’t take bad ones. They just play.
“It’s kind of like watching a group of old guys at the YMCA that just school the heck out of the young guys.”
As Davison and Gard noted, Matt Langel’s team doesn’t rely on one or two players to get hot from beyond the arc.
Senior reserve guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels leads the way at 54.0% (47 of 87), followed by junior forward Ryan Moffatt at 44.7% (55 of 123), senior guard Jack Ferguson at 42.3% (90 of 213), senior guard Nelly Cummings at 36.1% (60 of 166) and senior guard Tucker Richardson at 35.9% (70 of 195).
By comparison, freshman Chucky Hepburn leads UW at 35.5% (38 of 107).
Colgate likely will try to space the floor with four shooters, most often around big men Keegan Records and Jeff Woodward—who have a combined four 3-point attempts but are shooting 64.5% and 51.4% overall from the field for the season, respectively.
The Raiders try to attack gaps and kick the ball out to the perimeter feed the post and have Woodward (62 assists) and Records (48 assists) find open shooters.
Colgate has made at least 10 three-pointers in 18 of 34 games this season. The Raiders will not stop looking for open 3-pointers even if they struggle early.
Perhaps the best example of that came in the fifth game of the season, at Syracuse.
Colgate missed its first 12 3-point attempts and 12 of its first 13 shots overall, falling behind 17-2 just 4 minutes 56 seconds into the game.
The Raiders didn’t panic, patiently worked the ball around and through Syracuse’s zone and went 18 of 31 from three-point range over the final 34:32.
Ferguson and Cummings both finished 6 of 13 from three-point range and finished with 25 and 18 points, respectively.
“They started out the game missing,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after the loss. “I think we thought it was our defense. It wasn’t our defense. They were missing open shots and as the game progressed, they’re going to make those shots.”
UW has effectively limited opponents’ 3-point shooters for most of the season.
The Badgers allowed 592 3-point attempts this season, the second-lowest mark among Big Ten teams behind Illinois (548).
UW limited foes to 32.3% 3-point shooting, tied for second in the Big Ten with Illinois. Michigan State led the Big Ten in 3-point defense (31.2%).
The Badgers have enough players capable of guarding multiple positions and thus can switch everything on the perimeter.
Can UW defenders close out under control and run Colgate’s shooters off the three-point line without opening driving lanes to the basket?
“That has been one of our strengths this year,” said junior forward Tyler Wahl, perhaps UW’s most versatile defender. “We’ve been able to switch one through four and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of shutting teams down from the three-point line for the most part.
“Hopefully we’ll keep doing the same things Friday.”