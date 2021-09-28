After America’s youngest Ryder Cup team handed Europe its biggest beating ever, they were a little bit cocky, too.
Two decades-and-counting worth of frustration poured out alongside plastic cups filled with champagne after the 19-9 final score was posted Sunday at Whistling Straits. Heading into the final-day singles, the U.S. players threatened to run up the score—something the Europeans did more than once while taking seven of the previous nine cup matches.
And man, did they ever deliver.
Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion, came up with the clinching blow. A 3-foot birdie putt at the 17th in his match against Viktor Hovland assured the Americans at least the 14½ points they needed. Everything after that wasn’t just gravy. It was designed to send the Europeans a message.
“This is a new era,” U.S. captain Steve Stricker said. “These guys are young. They want it. They’re motivated. They came here determined to win. I could see it in their eyes.”
His kids, cockier still, promised to do it again when the event shifts to Rome in two years. With six rookies, eight players younger than 30 and a core of superstars who appear to genuinely like playing together, it may not be an empty boast.
“It’s one thing to win it over here and it is a lot easier to do so. It’s harder to win over there,” said Jordan Spieth, who played on two previous losing U.S. sides. “But if we play like we did this week, the score will look the same over there in a couple years, and that’s what we’re here for.”
Spieth wasn’t alone. Stricker tried to set a different tone for the post-match news conference by talking about camaraderie and his players’ willingness to sacrifice for one another. A few minutes in, however, the players were showering each other with praise and the mood was more like a celebrity roast.
Dustin Johnson, who won all five of his matches and at age 37 served as the team’s elder statesman, quickly became a frequent target for the barbs.
“Poor guy went out there and tried to get six points, but all he could do was five,” Justin Thomas laughed, adding, “We’re following grandpa into the abyss.”
Asked whether he had the stamina to keep celebrating deep into the night alongside his teammates, Johnson guaranteed it.
“Is that even in question?” Patrick Cantlay howled.
“He’ll get started now,” Tony Finau concurred, raising his glass in a toast.