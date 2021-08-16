PITTSBURGH
Luis Urías is nothing if not resilient.
Not once but twice this season the 24-year-old has had to surrender his starting job—first at shortstop, then at third base—when the Milwaukee Brewers swung trades to acquire more proven players.
Yet Urías has refused to become a distraction, or even so much as pout for that matter.
Instead, he’s done the best he can to take advantage of the opportunities he has received and remained an integral part of a team that features tremendous depth and versatility among its position-player group.
“Obviously, I want to be in there, playing every day,” Urías said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about the team; it’s not about you. We’ve got a really special group with the Brewers right now and I’m feeling grateful to be part of this team and whatever I can do to help this team, however I can help them, I’ll be ready for it.”
Offensively, Urías held his own while flashing some power. But defensively he struggled, primarily when it came to making throws over to first base.
Not long after a particularly egregious three-error game in May, Milwaukee unexpectedly swung a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for shortstop Willy Adames.
At first, the transaction appeared to be in direct response to Urías’ struggles. But as it turned out, the Brewers had been pushing hard to trade for Adames for months, and their offer of relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen eventually was enough to convince the Rays to pull the trigger.
Almost three months later, the trade has turned out to be one of the most impactful for the Brewers in some time as Adames has blossomed into not only a team leader but also a legitimate candidate for the National League’s most valuable player award.
Urías, as it turned out, didn’t have to spend much time out of the lineup.
When Travis Shaw was sidelined by a dislocated left shoulder in early June, Urías took over at third base—a position he’d played with some regularity in 2020 with Arcia at shortstop and Keston Hiura then entrenched at second base.
Urías settled in nicely and by the time the trading deadline rolled around late last month trailed only Avisaíl García in home runs on the team.
Then came the trade for Eduardo Escobar, an all-star, switch-hitting utility man with the Arizona Diamondbacks whose best position, it just so happened, was third base.
While the Brewers unquestionably made themselves better by making the move, Urías once again found himself outside the starting lineup.
Such is life in the major leagues—even for a promising young player such as Urías, a native of Magdalena de Kino, Mexico, who Milwaukee acquired along with left-hander Eric Lauer in a late November 2019 trade that sent outfielder Trent Grisham and right-hander Zach Davies to the San Diego Padres.
“I don’t think this has been a distraction for Luis,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Like, things happen. The major-league game is tough for players. There’s the competition on the field and then there’s players trying to take your jobs. That’s how it works. It’s competition. It’s really hard to stay in it. And, and that’s why you’ve got to keep moving forward.
“That’s why distractions and focusing on them, you learn really quickly that it doesn’t really help you.”
The soft-spoken Urías—affectionately referred to as “Wicho” by his teammates—has still been able to find at least semi-regular playing time at third base on days Escobar swings over to play first base while also filling in at shortstop on the rare days Adames isn’t in the lineup.
He was making a start at third Thursday when he got himself into the record books of both Major League Baseball as well as the Brewers thanks to a 5-for-6 performance at the plate in which he homered twice, doubled three times, drove in five runs and scored five in a 17-4 shellacking of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The five extra-base hits tied a major-league record accomplished 16 times and his five-hit, five-run, five-RBI, three-double, two-homer game was only the fourth, as he joined Hall of Famers Willie Stargell (1970) and Steve Garvey (1977) and current teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. (2015).
Urías also became the first Brewers player to score five runs in a game.
“Obviously, it was a fun day because we won and scored 17 runs,” he said. “I feel like it gave me a little bit of confidence at the plate. I didn’t know about the record until they told me about it. But, it’s pretty nice.
“I feel good about it.”
Entering the team’s day off Monday—the Brewers open a big three-game series at St. Louis beginning Tuesday—Urías was hitting .247 with a .784 OPS to go along with 16 homers, 55 runs batted in and 58 runs scored.
His run total, 22 doubles (tie) and 39 extra-base hits lead the Brewers while Urías ranks second in homers (tie), RBI, hits with 89, total bases with 161 and walks with 44.
Maybe most important, Urías has logged 416 plate appearances over 111 games (96 starts), all of which are easily career highs.
“Luis is a young major-league hitter that’s continuing to get better, and is continuing to learn about himself, continuing to learn big-league pitching, continuing to learn to pick spots where he has to drive the ball, just to be consistent,” Counsell said. “And so, when I think about Luis, I just think you want to get him out there because he’s going to keep playing, he’s going to play better, he’s going to learn, he’s going to get better for the next time he plays, for the next season.
“We’ve seen Luis take those steps this year. It’s not always a straight line. Never is for players. But I think of you look at this in a little bit bigger segments to either the beginning of this year or back to last year, I think we’ve definitely seen a player that’s getting better.”
With Adames entrenched at shortstop for the long term and Kolten Wong guaranteed at least 2022 at second base—which is probably Urías’s natural position—third base might well provide the clearest path to regular playing time in the future assuming Escobar moves on as a free agent after the season.
Urías is showing he can hit with enough power to justify keeping him there and his defense has been more than adequate, although the throwing admittedly remains a work in progress.
“Honestly, I would like to be part of this team,” he said. “Obviously, I would like to be an everyday player. But at the end of the day, I’m just trying to worry about that day.”
In 407⅓ innings at third base, Urías has been credited with plus-three defensive runs saved compared to minus-three in 332 innings at shortstop and minus-three in 104⅓ innings at second base.
“Obviously, I have goals, but whatever I can do best, that’s what I’m going to do,” he continued. “I feel like every day you can get better, and that’s my goal right now. I feel like I’m kind of young for being in the big leagues and my biggest goal right now is just to keep getting better.”
Which is music to his manager’s ears.
“Luis, to me, has put his head down and said, ‘I’m getting better, and I’m still getting better. I’m going to get better today and whether I’m playing or not, I’m going to get better tomorrow.’ And so he’s ready for his opportunity when he gets it, and that’s a good mindset to have,” said Counsell. “I think most of these guys have that. It’s a trait of athletes. We’re not always successful at it.
“But Luis has certainly had challenges put in front of him this year. He’s played poorly in some instances. It hasn’t stopped, and that’s a good it’s a great trait. You’ve got to move past it. You’ve got to go to the next one and try to do better.”