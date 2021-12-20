DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.
The unbeaten UW-Whitewater women's basketball team, ranked fourth in NCAA Division III, turned in a second consecutive strong all-around performance Monday afternoon, rolling to a 94-38 victory over Centre (Kentucky) during the team's second and final day at the Daytona Beach Shootout.
The Warhawks (10-0 overall) shot 50.7 percent from the floor and held the Colonels to 30.4 percent on the other end. UW-W also forced 31 turnovers and committed only six of its own. Whitewater also held advantages on points in the paint (48-22), fast-break points (21-2), second-chance points (21-2) and points off turnovers (40-2).
Abby Belschner led all scorers with a career-high 19 points, shooting 7-for-11 shooting from the floor and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. She added four rebounds, two assists and one block.
Whitewater High School product Rebekah Schumacher totaled 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and a team-best five steals. Johanna Taylor posted 11 points and a team-best six rebounds.
Centre (4-6) held an early 4-2 lead, but Grundahl tied the game and Schumacher gave Whitewater the lead for good with a 3-point basket at the 7-minute, 49-second mark of the first quarter.
Veronica Kieres (Chicago, Ill./Resurrection) gave the Warhawks their first double-digit advantage on a layup with 2:54 remaining, and UW-W led 29-13 at the end of the period.
Belschner made it a 21-point game on a layup with 8:13 left in the second quarter and gave UW-Whitewater its largest lead of the first half at 51-22 with a layup at the 2:13 mark.
The Warhawks extended their 28-point halftime advantage early in the third, tallying the first 20 points of the quarter and not allowing the Colonels to score until there was 3:02 on the clock. UW-W's lead extended all the way to 49 points and was at 77-30 by the end of the period.
Lunden Alexander (Dolton, Ill./Thornwood) gave UW-Whitewater a 59-point advantage, its largest of the contest, on a 3-pointer with 1:38 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks are off until Dec. 29, when they will play host to Lake Forest (Ill.) at 4 p.m. to open their two-day holiday tournament. It will be the Warhawks’ first home game since Nov. 9.
UW-WHITEWATER 94, CENTRE 38
UW-WHITEWATER (10-0)
Schumacher 5-8 0-0 12, Taylor 5-8 1-1 11, Grundahl 3-5 2-4 8, Trautsch 2-5 0-0 5, Kieres 1-7 0-2 2, Belschner 7-11 5-7 19, Schauer 3-4 0-0 8, Oomens 3-6 1-2 7, Oloffson 2-3 1-1 5, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Santo Tomingo 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander 1-1 0-0 3, Roquet 1-1 0-0 3, Baumgartner 1-1 0-0 2, Zuege 1-1 0-0 2, Carollo 0-2 0-0 0, Frick 0-2 0-0 0, Guthrie 0-2 0-0 0, Voelker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-75 10-17 94.
CENTRE (3-5)
Duggins 4-7 1-1 9, Chirico 3-13 1-2 7, Vincent 1-4 3-6 5, Herold 1-4 0-0 2, Jennings 1-1 0-2 2, Rucker 3-4 1-1 8, Thomas 0-1 3-4 3, Stiltner 1-2 0-0 2, Marovich 0-2 0-0 0, Hensley 0-4 0-0 0, Garrett 0-3 0-0 0, Tremblay 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 9-16 38.
UW-Whitewater;29;23;25;17;—;94
Centre;13;11;6;8;—;38
3-point goals—Whitewater 8-23 (Schauer 2-3, Schumacher 2-5, Trautsch 1-3, Santo Domingo 1-2, Alexander 1-1, Roquet 1-1); Centre 1-9 (Rucker 1-1, Duggins 0-1, Chirico 0-1, Marovich 0-1, Hensley 0-4, Tremblay 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 14-25-39 (Taylor 6), Centre 8-22-30 (Duggins 5, Chirico 5, Vincent 5). Total fouls—Whitewater 20; Centre 17. Assists—Whitewater 25 (Carollo 4); Centre 6 (Herold 2). Turnovers—Whitewater 6; Centre 31. Blocks—Whitewater 5; Centre 2. Steals—Whitewater 22 (Schumacher 5); Centre 3.