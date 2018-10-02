It was the coldest, wettest, smelliest airplane ride a passenger could experience.
And, also, quite wonderful.
That was the scenario for Brewers radio icon Bob Uecker as he traveled back to Milwaukee on the team charter last Wednesday night from St. Louis. Uecker had been doused unmercifully—and if you haven’t seen the video, it’s an absolute must—during a wild clubhouse celebration after the team clinched its first playoff berth since 2011.
Uecker knew a celebration was in the offing if the Brewers clinched but made a rookie mistake in terms of preparation.
“I wish I would have had a change of clothes,” he said.
The 84-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster did not have dry apparel waiting, so he flew home wearing the same clothes and baseball cap, smelling of beer and champagne and shaking most of the way from being so wet.
Still, Uecker wouldn’t have had it any other way. He doesn’t travel much with the team anymore, his only professional concession to age, but wasn’t going to miss a possible party at Busch Stadium.
“That whole scene, they told me before the game that if I didn’t come down (from the radio booth), they were coming up to get me,” Uecker said. “They would have carried me down there. So, I knew what was going to happen.
“I was freezing on the plane home. Other than that, it was great. I stunk like hell. But it was great. Once I got in there, I knew what they were going to do.”
As one player after another poured beer and champagne on their Hall of Fame broadcaster, Uecker began pumping his arm and fist, back and forth, over and over, as if trying to get a lawn mower started. The next morning, national sports radio host Dan Patrick asked him about it on the air.
“I said my pacemaker shorted out from all the alcohol and my arm started jerking,” said Uecker, using his famous self-deprecating humor to make light of the situation.
“I couldn’t dance like (the players) wanted. I was afraid I was going to fall, it was so slippery in there. So, I just started pumping my arm. The guys loved it.”
And so, for the fifth time in his illustrious 48 years in Milwaukee’s radio booth, “Mr. Baseball” will be calling a playoff game when the Brewers open a best-of-five National League Division Series on Thursday at Miller Park. They will face the Colorado Rockies, who defeated the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings Tuesday.
For a master storyteller who cherishes every night behind the mic, these are grand times.
“How can you not have fun calling these games?” asked Uecker, who took part in another wet-and-wild clubhouse celebration Monday afternoon at Wrigley after the Brewers topped the Cubs, 3-1, in game No. 163 to win the NL Central crown.
“Look at some of the stuff we’ve seen from these guys. It’s been great. Look at what (Christian) Yelich is doing. It’s been unbelievable. How good is this guy? He’s one of those guys you gravitate to, without any effort. His brother shows up to watch him play (last weekend at Miller Park) and he hits a home run in his first at-bat. It’s like Roy Hobbs. You can’t make this stuff up.
“And look at what ‘Braunie’ (Ryan Braun) has been doing. I don’t care what anybody says. He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen, in my life.”
The fact that Uecker was a center of attention during the raucous celebration in St. Louis was a tribute to his ability to span a sizable generation gap. Many players are of the age to be his great-grandchildren, yet they all partied together like college fraternity brothers.
How has Uecker managed to remain buddies with players through the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and the new millennium?
“The one thing that helps is I played,” said Uecker, who saw action in 297 games over six years with the Braves, Phillies and Cardinals in the ‘60s. “I know what it’s like to be in a 10-game losing streak and sit in that clubhouse every night, and have to talk to the writers and everything. That’s part of their job.
“I know what it’s like to do all that stuff. So, anything that happens in there, I’ve done it. I sit in their (player) meetings sometimes. I’m always in there.”
Because of that connection as a former player, as well as his quick wit and willingness to make fun of himself, Uecker always has been treated like one of the guys in the clubhouse. Gone are the days when he would don a uniform and throw batting practice on a regular basis, but he still hangs out with the players, addressing each one by name or a Uecker “nickname” as they go by.
“These guys treat me like I’m one of them, which is really, really nice,” he said. “Robin (Yount) and I were talking about that the other day when he was here. That’s the way it has always been here. I’ve always appreciated that.”
Uecker has a similar relationship with manager Craig Counsell, whose father worked for the Brewers in the ’80s, and who later played for the club to end his big-league career before moving to the front office and ultimately the dugout.
“I’ve known him since he was a fetus,” Uecker said. “I’m not kidding. How can you not be close to a guy like that? We do that (radio pre-game) show every day and we have a lot of laughs. We do about four or five minutes (of content) then just laugh about stuff.”
Or, as Counsell called it, “one of my favorite parts of the day.”
