MADISON
Shaka Smart grew up just a 20-minute drive from where he’ll coach the biggest game of his young Marquette University career on Saturday.
Smart, in his first year as Marquette’s coach, will take his Golden Eagles—who have been quite impressive during a 7-1 start—to the Kohl Center for an 11:30 a.m. Saturday showdown with the equally hot-starting, 23rd-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.
Smart grew up in Oregon, just south of Madison. He was a three-year starter for the Panthers and graduated in 1995 as the school’s all-time assist leader.
After playing at NCAA Division III Kenyon College, he began a coaching career that eventually led him to six seasons at Virginia Commonwealth—including a 2011 trip to the NCAA Final Four— followed by six seasons at Texas and now Marquette.
“I was born in Madison, I spent my whole childhood in Wisconsin. It’s phenomenal being back,” Smart said at his introductory press conference in March. “But the reason I came back is Marquette. That’s why I’m here.”
So far, Smart has made that move look brilliant. The Golden Eagles have beaten Illinois, Ole Miss and West Virginia during their 7-1 start, losing only to St. Bonaventure in a neutral-site game in South Carolina.
However, Smart may be the only Marquette player or staffer with up-close knowledge of the annual I-94 rivalry game.
Only two current Marquette players have previously suited up for the Golden Eagles for games against Wisconsin, although Darryl Morsell played seven times against the Badgers while playing for Maryland. Even Smart saw the rivalry only from a distance during his school years.
The all-time series between Marquette and Wisconsin dates back to 1917, with Wisconsin holding a 68-59 overall edge. However, Marquette has won four of the last six meetings—including last year’s 67-65 victory at Fiserv Forum on a rebound tip-in of a missed free throw by Justin Lewis at the buzzer.
Lewis, officially still a freshman, is the Golden Eagles’ leader this year, averaging 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Morsell, a senior, averages 15.3 points and redshirt freshman Tyler Kolek leads Marquette with 5.0 assists per game.
Wisconsin fans were expecting a team in rebuilding mode this year, with only Brad Davison bringing sizable experience to the UW lineup. But with the emergence of La Crosse product Johnny Davis, the Badgers had a coming-out party at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational last week in Las Vegas and have kept it going.
The Badgers swept Texas A&M, No. 12 Houston and unbeaten Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, they held on late for a 70-66 victory over once-beaten Georgia Tech.
Davison scored 27 points against Tech and moved into third place on the career 3-point basket list with 238. He also ranks 11th in school history with 1,470 career points.
Davis leads the Badgers with averages of 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Davison averages 15.3 points and breakout forward Tyler Wahl averages 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.