In HBO's "The Gilded Age," Julian "Downton Abbey" Fellowes transfers his interest in rich people and the people who serve them from early 20th-century England to late 19th-century New York. Once again, it's an upstairs-downstairs, extravagantly dressed soap opera set against a background of social change, as a self-styled aristocracy enamored of its own blood clashes with modernity, including a younger generation less interested in their parents' way of doing things.
Louisa Jacobson (the third actress daughter of Meryl Streep) plays Marian, whom we meet in rural Pennsylvania, learning that all that's left of her late father's estate is $30. Having nowhere to live and nothing to live on, or any evident skills or prospects, she heads to New York City and the protection of her aunts Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon), from whom she has been estranged. Setting off, her purse, money and tickets are stolen; she is lent train fare by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), a Black woman from Brooklyn whose business in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is left an undiscussed mystery through the five episodes (of nine) out for review.
The narrative convenience of a storm shutting down ferry service to Brooklyn, combined with Marian's indebtedness and good soul and the fact that for some reason Peggy is loath to return to her parents' house, brings them together to her aunts' Fifth Avenue mansion. Here, having displayed excellent penmanship, knowledge of shorthand and an educational pedigree, Peggy—who wants to be a writer, like Jo in "Little Women"—becomes the secretary of Aunt Agnes, a rich widow.
Across the way, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 61st Street—much to the annoyance of Aunt Agnes but to the interest of Aunt Ada the scaffolding is coming down on the just-completed mansion of the Russells, who represent "new people," which is to say money. George Russell (Morgan Spector), the very picture of a "robber baron," if an unusually handsome one, is in railroads. The house is the closely overseen work of his wife, Bertha (Carrie Coon), and putatively designed by the historical Stanford White. Bertha hopes her home, if you can call it that, will be the portal through which she gains entrance to the city's social inner circle.
Clearly Fellowes has done research—indeed, it tends to lay on top of the story, like chocolate sprinkles, rather than being baked into the cake itself—but research doesn't automatically translate into drama. For whatever combination of script, production, direction and performance, of mannerly expressions and dialogue that avoids contractions, "The Gilded Age" feels remarkably inert, even dreary, for a story set in America's most exciting city in a period of turmoil. (There are plenty of documentaries and lectures on the era to be found online, many of which are more stimulating than this reconstruction.)
If it is not quite fair to view "The Gilded Age" through the lens of "Downton Abbey," it's also difficult not to. As a dispenser of arch commentary, throwing in her lot with a more genteel, ordered past—to which Fellowes, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, generally seems sympathetic—Aunt Agnes is very much the successor to Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess in "Downton Abbey," but less funny. Not that "The Gilded Age" has any sort of responsibility to be funny, but humor is part of what made "Downton Abbey" so watchable, and even when characters say things that are supposed to be witty, they often fall flat.
Another reason "Downton Abbey" worked so well is that it is a big show painted on a small canvas; various intrusions of history notwithstanding, it is parochial and provincial and intimate, like a Jane Austen novel, centered on a single family and its retainers. "The Gilded Age," perhaps appropriately to the style of those times, is overcrowded—two houses, unalike in dignity, separated by an unpaved stretch of 61st Street, each with its family, relations and staff (neither has much in the way of friends). As a result, many of its storylines are rendered in shorthand, with characters who seem created more as historical bullet points— to express a type, or an opinion—than as fully fledged individuals.
Obviously, in a show this big and expensive there are performances and scenes that work. But whatever is or is not going on with the characters, the show is always nice to look at; there is always some hat or gown to please the eye, some specially constructed or authentically Victorian block of buildings to admire. A view from New Jersey across the water toward Manhattan, with a storm rolling in, looks more painted than photographed—well, after all, it is—and is very beautiful.
With four episodes left unseen, it's not impossible that things will shift into higher gear. There are hints of plots and secrets among the domestics. Though we will finally meet Peggy's mother (Audra McDonald) and father (John Douglas Thompson), there are boxes still to open there. Bullet points might bloom into involving stories, worn plots twist in unexpected ways and things get, if not thrilling, at least interesting.