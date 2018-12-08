WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he wants a battle-hardened commander who oversaw troops in Iraq and Afghanistan to be the nation’s next top military adviser.
If confirmed by the Senate, Gen. Mark Milley, who has been chief of the Army since August 2015, would succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Dunford’s term doesn’t end until Oct. 1. Trump said the date of transition is “to be determined.”
Trump used an early morning tweet to reveal his choice. “I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country!” he tweeted.
—Associated Press
