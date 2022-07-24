France Cycling Tour de France

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, in the yellow jersey, won the Tour de France title on Sunday.

 Daniel Cole - staff, AP

King of the mountains. Champion on the Champs-Elysees.

Jonas Vingegaard blossomed from a talented rookie to a dominant leader in his own right over three weeks of epic racing to win his first Tour de France title on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you