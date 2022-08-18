“And they’re off” is the way track announcer Pete Aiello starts every horse race call at Gulfstream Park in Florida.
This is the time all high school sports fans across the country can use that phrase as the 2022 fall season gets underway.
Girls golf and girls swimming have started. The first football games were played Thursday and most will be played tonight. Volleyball, cross country and boys soccer can play their first matches starting Tuesday.
Participation in some sports are down. Students have always had to choose between playing sports after school or getting a part-time job for expenses such as cars or other items of interest. Sadly, some students must work to help ends meet at home.
In addition, the specialization of sports has made multi-sport athletes more rare than even 10 years ago. Many coaches “suggest” their players play that sport year-round. Travel teams are now the norm and help athletes compete in one sport year-round.
I view that as unfortunate. There are certain athletes that have the ability and dedication to someday make money playing sports. But over my 35-plus years in this area, I can think of maybe 10 high school athletes that went on to a pro career.
Very, very few.
But the pressure does exist to earn a college scholarship. That’s pressure from parents who have spent thousands of dollars in AAU or other traveling teams and many hours and more dollars traveling around the Midwest in association with these teams.
And that creates tension between fans/parents and the high school coaches and referees or officials. People forget that coaches are teachers first, and referees and officials have full-time jobs or have retired from full-time jobs.
Most athletes with professional talent will get their chance.
I saw a Facebook meme regarding multi-sport high school athletes who were starting NFL quarterbacks last season. Tennessee starter Ryan Tannehill played four sports in high school.
Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garappolo and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow all played three.
Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl winning quarterback Matt Stafford played two.
Tony Romo, who spent most of his childhood in Burlington, went on and played 14 seasons at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys with 127 starts.
Romo played football, basketball, golf and tennis while at Burlington High School.
Although a bad back has made golf challenging, Romo won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe for the third time in July.
Plover native and Janesville Jets co-owner Joe Pavelski, who completed his 16th season in the NHL, finished third in this year’s celebrity tournament.
During a press conference the week of the tournament, Romo was asked about his high school days.
“What a special time in your life,” Romo said. “It’s almost like (winning the American Century). One day, I’m going to be really old. Kind of am already.
“But I’ll be way to old to win this. That will be like 84. At 70, I still have a chance,” he joked.
“High school goes by quick,” Romo said. “College goes by quick. It’s a special time. Enjoy it. Don’t take it for granted. Just give it everything you got. Enjoy the people you are with.”
Romo recalled his high school golf days, when he never went to the range to practice before rounds. Romo said his two young sons are the same way.
“They just want to play,” Romo said. “I was that way as a kid. And in high school, it was like we played, but we had nine-hole matches back then. It was so much fun.”
That’s what high school sports should be—so much fun.
The vast majority of stories my high school buddies share now are not about wins and losses. They’re about things that went on during practices, road trips or tongue-lashings from coaches.
Those are the things that are remembered decades down the road.
Here’s Romo again: “One of my favorite times were just traveling with the team going from tournament to tournament, playing matches. (Now) I couldn’t imagine going up and just hitting off No. 1 without hitting a ball or warming up the back, activating.
“Oh, my gosh, to be young again. It’s a great time. High school golf. Enjoy it.”
That should go for every sport. Enjoy it.
Let’s hear it: “And they’re off.”