Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MADISON
Head coach Paul Chryst and senior tight end Jake Ferguson, in separate media sessions, used the same word to address perhaps the most glaring issue hampering Wisconsin’s offense:
Consistency.
In this case, lack of consistency.
One week after producing their best performance of the season on third down in a victory at Illinois, the Badgers returned to numbing inefficiency in a victory over Army.
“You’d love to score on every drive,” Ferguson said after catching four passes for 58 yards in the 20-14 victory over Army. “We felt like we could have scored on every drive.
“Going out there with a little bit (more) confidence, kind of like a mean streak. We’re trying to find that a little bit more.”
Ferguson, who converted third-down chances on two of his four catches, acknowledged the UW defense projects the confidence and mean streak the offense lacks.
“That is what we’re trying to do on the offensive side,” he said. “That is what I am trying to do.”
UW converted 7 of 13 third-down chances at Illinois for a season-high 53.8%.
UW converted just 3 of 10 third-down chances against Army (30.0%), the fourth time in six games this season the Badgers have failed to convert more than 33.3% of their third-down chances.
The Badgers (3-3,1-2 Big Ten) have converted just 26 of 84 chances this season, a 31.0% success rate.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!