MADISON
Paul Chryst was pleased with how well the running backs performed in Wisconsin’s second game of the season.
He felt the blocking for the backs was improved from the opener.
He liked what he saw from quarterback Graham Mertz, who appeared more comfortable and performed more efficiently.
Yet as UW prepared for a week off before facing Notre Dame on Sept. 25, Chryst volunteered an area of significant concern:
Third-down conversions.
“This isn’t necessarily on Graham,” he said. “But as an offense we’ve got to be better on third down. I didn’t think we were great on third down.
“And that’s not just Graham. That’s me. That’s everyone.”
UW converted 5 of 12 third-down chances (41.7%) in the 34-7 victory over Eastern Michigan. Coupled with a 7-for-21 performance (33.3%) in the season-opening loss, UW sits at just 36.4% through two games. That is the No. 11 mark in the Big Ten.
UW finished at 38.0% last season, the No. 7 mark in the league.
That broke a string of five consecutive seasons in which UW converted at least 40.8% of its third-down chances. It was also the program’s worst performance since 2012, when the Badgers used three quarterbacks and converted just 35.5% of their third-down chances.
The failures so far this season have come regardless of play-call.
Mertz is 6 of 14 for 38 yards, with two sacks, and one conversion on third down. The conversion came against Eastern Michigan when he hit Danny Davis on a shallow crossing route on third and 11 for a 12-yard gain. Davis was able to weave his way through traffic, elude three would-be tacklers and gain about 10 yards after the catch.
“Obviously, you’d love to convert on third down,” Mertz said. “That’s always one thing the offense has to work on—how to make the most out of your third downs.”
UW has converted 11 of 17 third-down chances (64.7%) with called running plays.
The Badgers have struggled on third and long (7 yards or more needed), converting just 2 of 11 chances (18.2%).
However, the greater concerns should be the struggles on third and short (1-3 yards) and third and medium (4-6 yards).
UW has converted 9 of 15 short-yardage chances (60%) but just 1 of 7 medium-yardage chances (14.3%).
Four of the short-yardage failures came on running plays—two against Penn State and two against Eastern Michigan.
Early penetration was the culprit on all four plays.
“As a player the goal is to get better every week,” said left tackle Tyler Beach, noting the blocking by the line improved from Week 1 to Week 2. “That is what we preach here and that is the most important thing.
Tailback Jalen Berger took the blame for one short-yardage failure against Eastern Michigan.
UW faced third and 3 from its 42 in the third quarter when Berger got the handoff and alertly recognized an opening over the right side. It appeared fullback John Chenal wasn’t able to get a piece of linebacker Matthew Buschman, however, and Buschman dived and dropped Berger after a 1-yard gain.
“I think I played decent,” said Berger, who rushed 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. “I didn’t play as (well) as I wanted to play, just missing some reads and getting tackled one-on-one. I’ve got to be better.”
The only medium-distance conversion on seven chances came against Eastern Michigan, when freshman tailback Braelon Allen gained 9 yards on third and 4.
The six failures were a sack, three incompletions, a 2-yard run by Chez Mellusi on third and 4 and a 4-yard pass to Jake Ferguson on third and 6.
“We’ve got to keep working and build on the things we did do well,” Chryst said. “And there’s still some areas we’ve got to keep working to clean up.
“I don’t mean to be a broken record but that’s the truth.”