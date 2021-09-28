The first practices of the season in the NBA are here, with teams hitting the floor on Tuesday to formally begin the 2021-22 campaign.
Five things to watch as camps get under way:
Fear those Deer
Milwaukee is running it back.
The Bucks used eight players in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the title-clincher against Phoenix, and seven of them are still on the roster; the exception is P.J. Tucker, now part of the Miami Heat. The Bucks also have seven of their top eight scorers, in terms of total points, back from a year ago; the exception in that case is Bryn Forbes, now back in San Antonio.
Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo played the game of his life to finish off that title run, a 50-point, 14-rebound masterpiece—and he isn’t even 27 yet.
Youth is served
If so inclined, the Houston Rockets might be able to do something very rare in the preseason.
Start the recipe with a three-guard lineup: Josh Christopher, Jalen Green and Daishen Nix. Put Usman Garuba at forward and put Alperen Sengun at center.
That would give the Rockets five teenagers on the floor.
There are no fewer than 21 teens on NBA rosters as camps begin, including five Rockets and a trio of 18-year-olds—Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey and San Antonio’s Joshua Primo.
Of those, Kuminga and Giddey will turn 19 before the regular season begins. Primo doesn’t turn 19 until Dec. 24. He’ll be 18 years, 300 days old when the Spurs open their season Oct. 20 against Orlando.
That means he’s in line to become the youngest player in an NBA game in more than 15 years, dating back to Andrew Bynum in 2006 (18 years, 191 days).
How things change
It hasn’t even been a year since the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat were played in October.
“Feels like three years ago,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
The Lakers used 12 players in that series; of those, only LeBron James and Anthony Davis have remained with the team on an uninterrupted basis. Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard are back now after playing elsewhere last season.
The Heat also used 12 players in that series; of those, only Marquette University product Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee’s Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson remain in Miami.
They’re only games...
The games that start Sunday when Brooklyn visits the Los Angeles Lakers mean, and this can’t be stressed enough, absolutely nothing in terms of wins and losses.
Milwaukee went 0-3 in the preseason last year and won the NBA title. Phoenix went 0-4 in the preseason and went to the Finals.
The only team in the last 25 years that had the best record in the preseason and went on to win the NBA crown was Golden State in 2016-17.
Home at last
For Raptors fans in Toronto, the wait is nearly over.
The team plays at home next week. Really at home, that is.
For the first time since Feb. 28, 2020, the Raptors will play a game in Toronto when they open their preseason schedule against Philadelphia. Only a handful of players and staff remain from that team, so the Raptors are having camp in Toronto instead of going elsewhere in Canada as they’ve often done in recent years.
Toronto called Tampa, Florida, home last season because of the pandemic.