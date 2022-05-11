We recently had the opportunity to sample a five-star restaurant. There are many different ratings for restaurants. In fact, this can be a hot topic. But to give some context, award-winning, creative, unique … Milwaukee’s Sanford Restaurant is all of that plus seasonal, classy and with attentive but not hovering wait service.
There is such an interesting history of how the building was an Italian grocery store until chef Sandy D’Amato opened the restaurant there in 1989. Family photos of the grocery line the walls. Chef Justin Aprahamian purchased it in 2012 and has won many awards including Best Chef Midwest from the James Beard Foundation in 2014. Check out their website to find more and peruse sample menus.
The ambiance of the restaurant is understated and elegant with low lighting, white table linens and earthy beige and off-white color tones. Small with limited seating makes for an intimate setting. Staff unobtrusively replace the tableware after each course, comb off any crumbs and refill water glasses. The service is impeccable.
We started with drinks. Helene enjoyed a straightforward craft bourbon ($12) that consisted of cardamom coupled with lemon and honey, which tempered an already smooth Bulleit bourbon. Jennifer ordered the black walnut old fashioned ($13). Rich and velvety with notes of orange and caramel, it was the black walnut bitters that gave it a nice nutty flavor.
While the four-course menu ($95) looked amazing, we agreed as a table to go with the seven-course surprise tasting menu ($120). There were seven small plates, served slowly (over about three hours) with detailed explanations from our server. Can you be a foodie without ever experiencing a meal like this? We learned a lot, and the experience certainly updated our collective palate.
The unexpected amuse bouche (small complimentary appetizer) was a surprising tease, just as it is meant to be. Finely chopped black olives, pickled fennel and candied orange peel were drizzled with mint oil. It was beautiful and really got us talking about melding flavors.
Our first course was Armenian kufta, a meatball, served on sumac yogurt with a drizzle of sumac reduction. Pickled apricot and stone fruit accompanied it, and the dish was garnished with pomegranate seeds and arugula microgreens. Bright citrusy sumac is one of our favorite seasonings, and it was fabulous with the meatball.
The second course consisted of seared dry-packed scallops served over baby bok choy, soba noodles, pickled red onion and scallions. Sesame seeds were scattered throughout and sesame vinaigrette topped it off. Flavors of ginger and garlic were prominent. This one was Jennifer’s favorite.
Next up was a triangle of swordfish, glazed with Aleppo chili pepper sauce that gave it an earthy hint of heat. It was topped with toasted almonds. Greens and al dente heirloom carrot chunks mixed with bulgur accompanied the fish.
Course four was a big chunk of smoked pork belly over black bean and chorizo stew. It was garnished with pickled tomatillo slices, toasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro. This dish was upscale comfort food.
It got to a point where we had trouble keeping track of which course we were on. Somewhere in there was a serving of duck. The flavor was bacon-esque—smoky and salty. While my friends oohed and aahed (it was one of Nikki and Helene’s favorites), it was not my thing. It was a marbled mix and resulted in a very chewy bite. It was nestled on a buckwheat blini and had a dollop of birch sorbet that tasted a bit like maple. Pickled “fruits of the forest” drizzled with a birch reduction sauce sat alongside it, with fennel fronds artfully arranged over top.
The “transitional” course was mango passionfruit chilled soup with coconut lime sorbet. Our server explained it as a reset for the taste buds. It had all the taste of a tropical vacation, creamy and sweet and a bit citrusy. The fusion of fruits was a more than suitable match, with sweetness from the mango and a slight tartness from the passionfruit. The small scoop of lime sorbet had a texture that was smooth and silky and complemented the soup completely.
The final course, dessert, was an elegantly served maple cake, enveloped in crispness yet light in the center. It was topped with a hardened caramel and served with bourbon barrel stave ice cream and a dollop of blueberry preserves. All of this was surrounded by a drizzle of smoked pork stout sauce.
For a special treat or when you want to celebrate, splurging at Sanford’s should be a go-to choice. No two meals will ever be the same, and there are so many things to discover.