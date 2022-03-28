On a beautiful Sunday morning, we had fun exploring the Baker House in Lake Geneva. Built in 1885 on the shores of Geneva Lake, it is a walk into history. It currently operates as a boutique hotel and restaurant. Sunday brunch is $35 per person ($19 for kids). It is a popular spot, so reservations are highly recommended. Maybe we were lucky when we went, but parking was easy to find, both in their lot and on the street.
The building has been preserved with original inlaid wood flooring, a plethora of magnificent fireplaces and stained glass. Meandering through the first-floor restaurant space, we were impressed by the architecture, the antique furnishings, the beautiful tin ceiling, and many crystal chandeliers and ornate light fixtures. Their website provides an interesting history of the property.
At the Baker House, the ambiance is welcoming, comfortable and eclectic, with lively 1920s music playing in the background, and the views of the lake are stunning. When we were seated, we were offered orange juice, coffee or mimosas, all wonderful. Jennifer opted to kick off her meal with a spicy bloody mary instead. Served in a tall glass, it was a meal in itself. A large beef stick, green olives, a mushroom, and wedges of lemon and lime decorated her cocktail.
It is hard to know where to start with a buffet, and there were temptations all over. The salad and desserts were laid out in the hallway. A table of delectable goodies filled one side, showcasing cookies, bite-sized cheesecakes and tarts in little paper cups and plated slices of cake. The opposite side of the hallway had several different salads with two types of dressing. Small bagels with lox and cream cheese were also at this table. There were even capers available, which was a nice touch.
The hot food selections were in the bar, where there was also an omelet and eggs Benedict station. Jennifer and Nikki sampled the eggs Benedict. It was served on untoasted English muffins, and they were given the option of one or two eggs, and lox or prosciutto. Jennifer tried hers with lox; the brine-cured salmon was soft and flavorful.
Nikki requested hers with sliced prosciutto. There were several tables with savory treats like roast beef, bacon, sausage, potatoes, and hash. You could also get sauteed vegetables, biscuits and gravy, French toast, and pancakes. Helene raved that the roast beef, a little on the fatty side, was delicious and that the sauteed vegetables--carrots, tomatoes, peppers and onions--were soft, flavorful and worth a second helping. The biscuits and gravy were also a hit. The gravy had bits of meat and ground pepper with light and airy biscuits as an accompaniment.
I am an omelet fan and got one excellently made for me with bacon, cheddar and onion. I rounded out my plate with some crispy new potatoes and chicken tomato pasta which was rich and filling. I am typically not a big hash fan, but I did sample theirs and it was delicious. On my way back to our table, I stopped in the hallway to add a helping of Caesar salad so I felt healthy for a moment but ended up finishing off my meal with a too-large slice of chocolate mousse cake—it was definitely worth it! There were so many sweet treats, it was hard to pick just one. Nikki paired a mini eclair with her cup of coffee while Jennifer sampled a small chocolate brownie with chocolate frosting.
While the waitstaff seemed a little harried at times, we did not feel pressure to eat and run. We brunched at our leisure, enjoyed the surroundings and when the food called to us, we obliged and went in search of something to nosh on.
Sometimes with brunch, you wonder if you will get your money’s worth or, worse yet, you overeat to ensure you do and end up with a stomachache. To get past this dilemma, it helps to take into account that you are not just paying for the food but the experience. It was so pleasant to relax and look at all the unique décor. Unfortunately, we missed a photo opportunity when we found out after the fact that we could actually wear the fun hats on display in the hallway. I guess we could have played roulette with the wheel on our table instead.