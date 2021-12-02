Dear Annie:
Both my adult daughter and her husband are employed. Since they do not cook, when my husband and I visit, which is about four times a year, they send out for food and ask us to pay our share of the bill, or, on occasion, she will use my credit card to pay for the whole bill. When we go out to eat at a restaurant, I always pick up the check, which I feel is almost expected on their part.
Am I asking for too much by wanting them to entertain us when we visit them, as I have done for the past 20 years when they visit us?
—Lunch With a Bill
Dear Lunch With a Bill:
When it comes to parents picking up the tab, sometimes old habits die hard. It’s bad manners to charge guests for their portion of a meal. Next time she tries to charge you for lunch, just say, “You take care of this, and I’ll buy dinner tonight.”
Dear Annie:
I have been with my fiance for 15 years. She has two children from a previous relationship.
When I came into their lives, her son was 6 and her daughter had just turned 7. I almost immediately became a father figure to them, as their father stopped all communication with them after the divorce.
I loved spending time with them, but I was 23 and had never been a father before. I made many mistakes and also developed a dependency on opiates that made me not such a good person at times.
Eventually, the kids’ father came back into his son’s life but said he wanted nothing to do with my wife’s daughter as he wasn’t her real father. I was thrilled to be her dad. I often thought of walking her down the aisle, being a grandpa to her children should she have any, etc.
As she got older, our relationship became strained. She developed new personality traits, and I struggled with addiction and didn’t make her feel good about herself.
Eventually, I got sober, and she moved out and became a mother to an amazing little boy. Part of my recovery process is making amends to people I have hurt. I love her more than I can say, and her son is absolutely crazy about me and calls me “Grandpa.” I have told her many times how sorry I am, how wrong I was and how proud I am of her for what she has done with her life. I want more than anything to have a relationship with her and be a grandpa to that little boy. She has put up quite a wall, though.
Is there anything I can do, or do I need to just let her go? Please help.
—Torn Apart in Illinois
Dear Torn Apart:
Your stepdaughter probably expects you’ll let her down again or abandon her entirely, like her biological father did many years ago.
Instead of telling her how sorry you are, let your apology shine through your actions. Plant your feet and hang tough. Show her you’ve changed and you aren’t going anywhere this time.