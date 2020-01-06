Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
-
Jan 6Janesville Performing Arts Center
-
Jan 6Janesville Country Club
-
Jan 6Overture Center for the Arts
-
Jan 6Creekside Place
-
Jan 6Delavan American Legion Hall
The Latest
- Other Views: 'Baby bonds' could bridge wealth divide
- Janesville homicide victim, suspect knew each other, police say
- Two arrested in Janesville shooting Dec. 7
- Funt: Democrats’ 2020 outlook is hardly 20/20
- Racing bookends: Evansville's Olson marks retirement while Barkau looks to build momentum off Sugar River run
- Our Views: Thumbs up/down for Monday, Jan. 6
- A is for art: Parker teacher and former student work together on alphabet book
- Pitts: Today’s the day I say goodbye to Stephen King
- Registration violation leads seventh OWI charge
- Walters: Your property tax bill was lower thanks to these state credits
Latest News
- Other Views: 'Baby bonds' could bridge wealth divide
- Janesville homicide victim, suspect knew each other, police say
- Two arrested in Janesville shooting Dec. 7
- Funt: Democrats’ 2020 outlook is hardly 20/20
- Racing bookends: Evansville's Olson marks retirement while Barkau looks to build momentum off Sugar River run
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton teacher admits defecating in rural Whitewater park for more than two years, report says
- ‘It all fell apart:’ Business owner says crime drove her from downtown Janesville
- UPDATE: Man dies after being shot in Janesville on Sunday morning
- Former Beloit NAACP leader pleads guilty to reduced theft charges
- Beloit family cashes in on hemp farming
- Crews make water rescue in Traxler Park lagoon after car slides into water
- Rock County Sheriff's Office announces promotions, new hires
- 20Q: Catching up with Italian House owner Edmund Halabi
- Winter is here: Janesville's first baby of the decade born Thursday
- UPDATE: One injured in crash that closed I-90/39 lane north of Janesville