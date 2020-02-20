SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Wisconsin Rural Landscapes-- Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Provided by the Janesville Art League in partnership with the JPAC production "Tales of Our Farms." For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Art Display--5 a.m.-10 p.m., Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Featuring artist Michael Loftus.
Breakfast At The Firehouse--6:55 a.m., Sharon Fire and Rescue building, 182 Park Ave., Sharon. Proceeds will help purchase equipment for Sharon Fire & Rescue. Cost: Free-will offering.
Breakfast And Sunday School--8:45 a.m., Salvation Army Community Center, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. Breakfast counter begins at 8:45 a.m. Sunday School starts and 9:15 a.m. and worship begins at 10:15 a.m.
Whitewater FFA Annual Farm Toy Show--9 a.m., Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater. Farm toys will be on display and for sale. Proceeds will help fund post-secondary scholarships for FFA members and help send Whitewater FFA members to the Washington D.C. Leadership Conference. For more information, call 215-262-2464 or email tractor1@hughes.net. Cost: $3 ages 11 and over.
New Moon Meditation--9:15 a.m., Earthsong Books & Gifts, 2214 Kennedy Road, Janesville. Sponsored by the Imagineers.
Healing Hero Workout--10 a.m., Cross Fit 608, 545 N. Main St., Janesville. Promotes awareness of eating disorders. Presented by project Maria and Cross Fit 608. Cost: $15.
Local Artist Exhibit--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Features artwork in various mediums created by members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser--10:45 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Funds will help fund the Youth Missions Team's service project trip. Visit faithlutheranjanesville.org. Cost: Free-will donation.
Northern Illinois Antiques Dealers Association Show--11 a.m.-4 p.m., Forest Hills Lodge, 1601 W. Lane Road, Loves Park. Collectors and dealers will have variety of art, home decor and other items for sale. Free parking and door prizes are available during the show. For more information, visit NIADAAntiques.com. Cost: $6.
Annual Rockford Home Show--11 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercyhealth Sportscore and Indoor Sports Centers, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park. Features exhibits, products for home remodeling and cooking and product demonstrations. For more information, visit showtimeproduction.net/home-show. Cost: $6 adults, children 12 and under enter free.
Annual Junction Pub Raffle--12 p.m., Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton. Raffle in memory of Brian Hergert. Includes meat, 50/50, and basket raffles, a silent auction and a $1,000 raffle.
"The Space Between"--12-5 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell. Call 608-258-4141.
"Sleepwalk"--12-5 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks. Call 608-258-4141.
"Creative Life On The Spectrum" Exhibit--12-5 p.m., Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. Call 608-258-4141.
"Human Identity Portrait Stories"--12-5 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan. Call 608-258-4141.
"The Lion King"--1 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
Sarah McConnell Exhibition--1-4 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva.
"The Color Purple"--1 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Call 608-258-4141.
"Saturday Night Fever"--1:15 p.m., The Fireside Dinner Theatre, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. Dinner included in ticket price. Call 800-477-9505 or visit firesidetheatre.com. Cost: $73.95 each.
Local Dance Showcase--2-4 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Featuring Life Dane Academy. Proceeds will support the Janesville Performing Arts Center and community dance programs. Visit janesvillepac.org. Cost: $8.
Zach Frame Theater Organ Concert--2 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Frame will accompany the 1929 silent film "Double Whoopee" on the traveling Allen organ used at Miller Park and UW-Milwaukee's Panther Arena. Proceeds will support the Geneva Theater organ installation project. To reserve tickets, call or text 262-497-3270 or email events@geneva4.com. Cost: $10 suggested donation.
"Love Is Love"--2:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Performed by the Kanopy Dance Company. Call 608-258-4141. Cost: $35 adults, $28 students, $18 ages 18 and under.
"Mockingbird"--2:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Presented by Children's Theater of Madison. Call 608-258-4141. Cost: $31-$42.
Mardi Gras Gospel And Jazz Fest--3 p.m., Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, 8605 E. County A, Janesville. Featuring performances by JJ's Jazz Band, Tom Zanton and Gary Beal, Brandon Crandall and Christopher Smith.Refreshments will be available before the concert. Freewill offerings will be given to ECHO and HealthNet. For more information, call 752-1172.
BIFF After Dark--3 p.m., Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Night of cover bands and open mic nights after Beloit International Film Festival screenings. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.
"Saturday Night Fever"--5 p.m., The Fireside Dinner Theatre, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. Dinner included in ticket price. Call 800-477-9505 or visit firesidetheatre.com. Cost: $73.95 each.
"The Lion King"--6:30 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
"The Color Purple"--6:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Call 608-258-4141.
Leanne League Violin Recital--7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information or tickets, call 262-472-2222 or visit tickets.uww.edu or uww.edu/cac.events. Cost: $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors and children, $6 UW-Whitewater students.
Tim And Eric--8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St., Madison. Call 608-250-2600. Cost: starting at $37.50.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Wisconsin Rural Landscapes-- Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Provided by the Janesville Art League in partnership with the JPAC production "Tales of Our Farms." For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Art Display--5 a.m.-10 p.m., Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Featuring artist Michael Loftus.
"The Space Between"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell. Call 608-258-4141.
"Sleepwalk"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks. Call 608-258-4141.
"Creative Life On The Spectrum" Exhibit--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. Call 608-258-4141.
Sarah McConnell Exhibition--9 a.m.-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva.
Play And Learn--9-10:30 a.m., Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville.
StrongBodies--9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2116 W. Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Exercise program to strengthen balance and muscles. For more information, visit faithlutheranjanesville.org. Cost: $30 for three months.
"Human Identity Portrait Stories"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan. Call 608-258-4141.
Jessica Willyerd Exhibit--10 a.m.-2 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Visit beloitartcenter.com.
Preschool Storytimes & Crafts--10 a.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.
Baby Lapsit--10 a.m., Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton. For infants ages 3-months to 2-years. Children ages 5 and under must have a parent or caregiver present during programs.
"Stolen Sisters"--10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Features works from 30 regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies. Gallery is closed between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Library Story Time--10 a.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton. 45-minute program for preschoolers features stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.
Chair Yoga Class--10:30-11:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Instructed by Ed Gilligan. Cost: $3 per person, per session.
Daylilies A Cappella Chorus--1-3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville.
"The Election Of Barack Obama"--3 p.m., Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. Presented by Susan Johnson, associate professor and assistant dean at UW-Whitewater. Part of the "Is Hindsight 20/20" Looking Back at the First Two Decades of the 21st Century" lecture series. Visit uww.edu/ce/fairhaven.
Triple A: Teens Transitioning To Adulthood--5:30 p.m., Compass Behavioral Health Clinic, 1820 Center Ave., Suite 170, Janesville. Covers variety of topics and teaches coping skills. For teens ages 12 to 17 struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, substance abuse or other mental health diagnosis. Most insurance is accepted. For more information, call Nakenya Martin at 608-755-1475. Cost: $25.
Adult Indoor Lap Swim--5:30-6:30 p.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. Lap swim not offered when school is not in session. Parking is offered in back parking lot and swimmers should enter door #14. For more information, visit ci.janesville.wi.us. Cost: $3 per session, $65 for 25 session punch card.
Anxiety Management Group--6-7 p.m., Compass Behavioral Health Clinic, 1820 Center Ave., Suite 170, Janesville. Discusses psychoeducation on anxiety and panic, breathing restraining, cognitive restructuring, exposure and relapse prevention. Most insurance is accepted. For more information, call Nakenya Martin at 608-755-1475. Cost: $25.
BIFF After Dark--6:30 p.m., Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Night of cover bands and open mic nights after Beloit International Film Festival screenings. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.
Music And Movement--6:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Interactive program to increase vocab, motor and social skills. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Public Meditation--7 p.m., The Diamond Way Buddhist Group of Whitewater, 298 S. Franklin St., Whitewater.
Bachelor Nation Watch Club--7 p.m., Boundaries Bar and Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Watch "The Bachelor" and participate in weekly brackets.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Wisconsin Rural Landscapes-- Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Provided by the Janesville Art League in partnership with the JPAC production "Tales of Our Farms." For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Art Display--5 a.m.-10 p.m., Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Featuring artist Michael Loftus.
"The Space Between"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell. Call 608-258-4141.
"Sleepwalk"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks. Call 608-258-4141.
"Creative Life On The Spectrum" Exhibit--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. Call 608-258-4141.
Sarah McConnell Exhibition--9 a.m.-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva.
"Human Identity Portrait Stories"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan. Call 608-258-4141.
Chuck Bauer--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. For more information, visit monroeartscenter.com.
Jessica Willyerd Exhibit--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Visit beloitartcenter.com.
"Stolen Sisters"--10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Features works from 30 regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies. Gallery is closed between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Janesville AAUW Meeting And Program--11:30 a.m., Janesville Woman's Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Rep. Debra Kolste will lead discussion on "Tackling Women's Health Issues at the State Capitol." For more information, call Pat Phillips at 608-436-3050 or visit aauw-janesville.net.
Soul Food Luncheon--11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G, Janesville. Proceeds will support scholarships for minority students. Limited number of tickets available. Reservation deadline is Feb. 20. For more information, visit blackhawk.edu/about/news-events/event-calendar. Cost: $12 adults, $10 students and seniors.
Rock Steady Boxing--1 p.m., SOL Fitness, Fairview Mall, 2100 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. For individuals with Parkinson's disease to build strength, motor skills, cognitive skills and brain function. For more information, visit solpersonalfitness.com. Cost: $10 per class, $100 for 11 class punch-card.
Once Upon A Time Storytime--2 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Early literacy program with longer, complex stories, music and activities. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Grief Work, Healing From Loss--3 p.m., Compass Behavioral Health Clinic, 1820 Center Ave., Suite 170, Janesville. Resource for those who experienced loss and grief. Most insurance is accepted. For more information, call Nakenya Martin at 608-755-1475. Cost: $25.
Teen Tuesdays--3:15-5:15 p.m., Orfordville Public Library, 230 W. Beloit St., Orfordville. For students in sixth to 12th grade.
Crafternoons--4-5 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Participants will work together on a community service project. For children in grade 3 and up. Visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper--4-7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 2707 Fifth St., Monroe. Also includes a youth bake sale. Proceeds will benefit the Heifer Project. Tickets are available at the door, from church members or contact Lisa Hale at 608-325-2519. Cost: $7 adults, $4 children ages 3-12.
Peace Vigil--4 p.m., 20 S. Main St., 20 S. Main St., Janesville. Hosted by Rock Valley Fellowship of Reconciliation. Signs provided.
Advances Basic Electricity Class--5:30-8:25 p.m., Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, 15 Plumb St., Milton. Learn about the concepts and uses of three phase power, power transmission, overload protection and grounding. For more information, call 608-757-6329, email businessdevelopment@blackhawk.edu or visit blackhawk.edu/programs-classes/take-a-class/class-search/non-credit. Cost: $106.88, $4.50 for seniors ages 62 and over.
Rock Steady Boxing--5:30 p.m., Big Hill Park, 1201 W. Big Hill Road, Beloit. For individuals with Parkinson's disease to build strength, motor skills, cognitive skills and brain function. For more information, visit solpersonalfitness.com. Cost: $10 per class, $100 for 11 class punch-card.
Introduction To Programmable Logic Controllers Class--5:30-8:30 p.m., Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, 15 Plumb St., Milton. Covers addressing, configuring and building ladder logic to simulate industrial programming operations. For more information, call 608-757-6329, email businessdevelopment@blackhawk.edu or visit blackhawk.edu/programs-classes/take-a-class/class-search/non-credit. Cost: $110.26, $7.88 for seniors ages 62 and over.
Fly Tying Class--5:30-7:30 p.m., Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. Offered by Trout Unlimited. Cost: $20 for all classes.
BIFF After Dark--6:30 p.m., Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Night of cover bands and open mic nights after Beloit International Film Festival screenings. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.
Bingo--6:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Club, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville.
Trail Life Program--6:30 p.m., Salvation Army Community Center, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. A Christian adventure, character and leadership program for boys in kindergarten through 12th grade. Call 608-757-8300.
Lakeland Audubon Society Meeting--7 p.m., Lions Field House, 310 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Speaker John Williams will present "Ecological Responses to climate change: Lessons from the Past." For more information, visit lakelandaudubon.com.
You Are Not Alone Meeting--7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1810 Kellogg Ave., Janesville. Social gathering for those 40 and older who are widowed, divorced or single. Speakers, potluck, dancing and trips. Call (608) 758-5458.
"The Lion King"--7:30 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
"The Addams Family Musical"--7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance/the-addams-family-musical. Cost: $18.50 adults, $16.50 seniors, $12.50 children, $7 UW-Whitewater students.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Wisconsin Rural Landscapes-- Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Provided by the Janesville Art League in partnership with the JPAC production "Tales of Our Farms." For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Art Display--5 a.m.-10 p.m., Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Featuring artist Michael Loftus.
"The Space Between"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell. Call 608-258-4141.
"Sleepwalk"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks. Call 608-258-4141.
"Creative Life On The Spectrum" Exhibit--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. Call 608-258-4141.
Sarah McConnell Exhibition--9 a.m.-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva.
Golden "K" Kiwanis Meeting--9-11 a.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. For more information, visit kiwanisblackhawk.com.
StrongBodies--9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2116 W. Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Exercise program to strengthen balance and muscles. For more information, visit faithlutheranjanesville.org. Cost: $30 for three months.
"Human Identity Portrait Stories"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan. Call 608-258-4141.
Red Cross Blood Drive--9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G, Janesville. For more information or to make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Baby Walkers Storytime--9:30 a.m., Oak Park Place, 700 Myrtle Way, Janesville. Speaking, singing and reading for baby brain development. For ages 13-24 months. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
"Stepping On" Fall Prevention Workshop--10 a.m.-12 p.m., East Troy Area Intergenerational Community Center, 2040 Beulah Ave., East Troy. Learn strength and balance exercises and how to minimize fall hazards. Visit Aurora.org/events. Cost: $10.
Chuck Bauer--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. For more information, visit monroeartscenter.com.
Jessica Willyerd Exhibit--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Visit beloitartcenter.com.
Preschool Story Times--10 a.m., Eager Free Public Library, 21 W. Main St., Evansville.
Children's Story Times--10 a.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit. For ages 3 and younger.
"Stolen Sisters"--10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Features works from 30 regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies. Gallery is closed between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Preschool Story Hour--10:30 a.m., Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., Milton. For ages 1-6.
Baby Lapsit Storytime--10:30 a.m., Oak Park Place, 700 Myrtle Way, Janesville. Speaking, singing and reading for brain development. For ages 12 months and under. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Benefit Specialist--11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverview Heights Apt., 930 N. Washington St., Janesville. For Rock County residents over 60-years-old. To make an appointment or for more information, call Lachel Fowler at 608-757-5414.
Webster House And Veterans Museum Tours--1-4 p.m., Heritage Hall, 103 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn. For more information, call 262-723-7848 or visit walcohistory.org.
Benefit Specialist--1:30-2:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. For Rock County residents over 60-years-old. To make an appointment or for more information, call Lachel Fowler at 608-757-5414.
Cuentos Y Artes En Espanol--1:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Children will enjoy stories, songs, crafts and activities in Spanish and English.
10-in-10 Weight Loss Program--5-6 p.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville. Program promotes a healthier lifestyle and aims to help participants lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks. Classes will include an optional weigh-in followed by an educational session. Call 608-373-8903.
Ash Wednesday Soup Dinner And Service--5:15 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Visit faithlutheranjanesville.org. Cost: Free-will donation.
LGBTQ+ Youth Group--5:30-6:30 p.m., Compass Behavioral Health Clinic, 1820 Center Ave., Suite 170, Janesville. Safe-space for teens ages 12 to 20 to discuss gender identity and sexual orientation. Most insurance is accepted. For more information, call Nakenya Martin at 608-755-1475. Cost: $25.
Adult Indoor Lap Swim--5:30-6:30 p.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. Lap swim not offered when school is not in session. Parking is offered in back parking lot and swimmers should enter door #14. For more information, visit ci.janesville.wi.us. Cost: $3 per session, $65 for 25 session punch card.
Wednesday Family Night--5:45 p.m., Compass Church, 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville. Dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. with classes at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $3. Call (608) 755-1450.
Garden Ideas From Near And Far--6-7:30 p.m., Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. Presented by Mark Dwyer. Visit botanical gardens and private residences to view a range of plants and planting combinations. Donations will support Paddy's Paws.
Torah Club--6-8 p.m., Edgerton United Methodist Church, 112 Albion Road, Edgerton. Learn the Bible from a Jewish perspective. For more information or to RSVP, contact Brian Palkki at 608-208-8462 or bpalkki@yahoo.com. Cost: $60.
Bingo--6 p.m., Janesville Moose Club, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Call (608) 752-0809.
Get Started With Online Learning--6-8 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Learn software skills through Gale Courses' Microsoft program or Grow with Google. For adults. Registration is required by calling 608-758-6600 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Acrylic Painting Class--6-8:30 p.m., Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, 15 Plumb St., Milton. Learn to use basic supplies and painting techniques. Students must provide their own supplies. For more information, call 608-757-6329, email businessdevelopment@blackhawk.edu or visit blackhawk.edu/programs-classes/take-a-class/class-search/non-credit. Cost: $129.55.
"Broken Places"--6:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Presented by Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change. For more information, visit JM4C.org.
Janesville Area Writers Club Meeting--6:30-8:45 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Participants will read and critique original writings. Open to all ages and skill levels. For more information, email Jim Thorp at jimmy070101@aol.com.
Praise Service--6:30 p.m., Brodhead United Methodist Church, 501 First Center Ave., Brodhead.
Fun And Fellowship--6:30-8 p.m., Midwest Christian Center, 336 N. Jackson St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-755-1750.
Last Man Fishing--7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison. Proceeds will be donated to River Alliance of Wisconsin and Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited. Call 608-241-8864. Cost: $15 advance, $18 day of show.
BIFF After Dark--7 p.m., Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Night of cover bands and open mic nights after Beloit International Film Festival screenings. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.
"The Lion King"--7:30 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
"The Addams Family Musical"--7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance/the-addams-family-musical. Cost: $18.50 adults, $16.50 seniors, $12.50 children, $7 UW-Whitewater students.
Karaoke--9:30 p.m., Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville. Featuring DJ Trav. For more information, visit theglassdowntown.com.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Wisconsin Rural Landscapes-- Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Provided by the Janesville Art League in partnership with the JPAC production "Tales of Our Farms." For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Art Display--5 a.m.-10 p.m., Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Featuring artist Michael Loftus.
Benefit Specialist--8 a.m.-12 p.m., Grinnell Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., Beloit. For Rock County residents over 60-years-old. To make an appointment or for more information, call Lachel Fowler at 608-757-5414.
"The Space Between"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell. Call 608-258-4141.
"Sleepwalk"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks. Call 608-258-4141.
"Creative Life On The Spectrum" Exhibit--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. Call 608-258-4141.
Sarah McConnell Exhibition--9 a.m.-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva.
"Human Identity Portrait Stories"--9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan. Call 608-258-4141.
Women Of Joy Bible Sharing--9:15-10:45 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 503 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Bibles provided or bring your own. All women are welcome. Call (262) 728-9353 or (262) 728-5292.
Wiggle And Rhyme Storytime--9:30 a.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Second program will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Chuck Bauer--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. For more information, visit monroeartscenter.com.
Jessica Willyerd Exhibit--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Visit beloitartcenter.com.
Dance, Sing & Play--10 a.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton. Thirty-minute program for toddlers and preschoolers features singing, movement activities, rhymes and fingerplays. Call (608) 884-4511.
"Stolen Sisters"--10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Features works from 30 regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies. Gallery is closed between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Medicare Workshop--1-2:30 p.m., Walworth County Health and Human Services, W4051 County Road NN, Elkhorn. Covers must-know information on Medicare benefits, options, insurance coverage and medication coverage. A second session will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-741-3400 or 800-365-1587.
Webster House And Veterans Museum Tours--1-4 p.m., Heritage Hall, 103 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn. For more information, call 262-723-7848 or visit walcohistory.org.
Rock Steady Boxing--1 p.m., SOL Fitness, Fairview Mall, 2100 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. For individuals with Parkinson's disease to build strength, motor skills, cognitive skills and brain function. For more information, visit solpersonalfitness.com. Cost: $10 per class, $100 for 11 class punch-card.
"Guys And Dolls"--1:30 p.m., The Fireside Dinner Theatre, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. Dinner included in ticket price. Call 800-477-9505 or visit firesidetheatre.com. Cost: $73.95 each.
Read-In With Mary--4-5 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Silent reading time with Mary the Comfort Dog. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Electrical Schematics & Motor Controls Class--5:30-8:25 p.m., Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, 15 Plumb St., Milton. Hands-on class on motor control circuit wiring and electrical schematic reading. For more information, call 608-757-6329, email businessdevelopment@blackhawk.edu or visit blackhawk.edu/programs-classes/take-a-class/class-search/non-credit. Cost: $106.88, $4.50 for seniors ages 62 and over.
Vinyasa Flow Yoga--5:30 p.m., Gathering Place, 715 Campus Lane, Milton. Bring a mat and wear loose clothing. Call (608) 868-3500.
Rock Steady Boxing--5:30 p.m., Big Hill Park, 1201 W. Big Hill Road, Beloit. For individuals with Parkinson's disease to build strength, motor skills, cognitive skills and brain function. For more information, visit solpersonalfitness.com. Cost: $10 per class, $100 for 11 class punch-card.
Teen Book Club--6-7 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Read and discuss "Scythe" by Neal Shusterman. February title is "When Simple Met Rishi" by Sandhya Menon. Copies of the books will be available at the Teen Central Desk. For kids in grade 6 through 12.
Body Positive Yoga--6-7 p.m., Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. Slow-paced class to promote self-awareness, understanding and self-compassion. Presented by Project Maria.
Bingo--6 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville. Call (608) 752-2342.
Get Started With Online Learning--6-8 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Learn software skills through Gale Courses' Microsoft program or Grow with Google. For adults. Registration is required by calling 608-758-6600 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Reading On The Rock--6:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. "The Girl Who Smiled Beads" by Clementine Wamariya.
Green County Master Gardeners Meeting--6:30 p.m., Green County Justice Center, 2841 Sixth St., Monroe. Ecologist Bradley Herrick will talk about jumping worms. For more information, call Jackie McCarville at 608-328-9440.
BIFF After Dark--7 p.m., Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Night of cover bands and open mic nights after Beloit International Film Festival screenings. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.
Trivia Night--7-9 p.m., Bushel and Peck's, 328 State St., Beloit.
"The Lion King"--7:30 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
"Half A Star"--7:30-10 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Presented by Michael Perry. Call 608-877-4400. Cost: $20.
DIAVOLO: Architecture In Motion--7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Call 608-258-4141. Cost: $57-$110.
"Guys And Dolls"--7:30 p.m., The Fireside Dinner Theatre, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. Dinner included in ticket price. Call 800-477-9505 or visit firesidetheatre.com. Cost: $73.95 each.
"The Addams Family Musical"--7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance/the-addams-family-musical. Cost: $18.50 adults, $16.50 seniors, $12.50 children, $7 UW-Whitewater students.
The Mark Hembree Band--8 p.m., North Street Cabaret, 610 North St., Madison. Part of the Sugar maple Concert Series. Visit northstreetcabaret.com. Cost: $8 advance, $15 advance .
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Wisconsin Rural Landscapes-- Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Provided by the Janesville Art League in partnership with the JPAC production "Tales of Our Farms." For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Art Display--5 a.m.-10 p.m., Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Featuring artist Michael Loftus.
All Heroes Cafe--8 a.m.-12 p.m., Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville. Open for veterans to chat and spend time with other veterans. Gatherings will be on the mezzanine level. For more information, visit usveteransprojectlibrary.wordpress.com.
"The Space Between"--9 a.m.-9 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell. Call 608-258-4141.
"Sleepwalk"--9 a.m.-9 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks. Call 608-258-4141.
"Creative Life On The Spectrum" Exhibit--9 a.m.-9 p.m., Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. Call 608-258-4141.
Sarah McConnell Exhibition--9 a.m.-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva.
StrongBodies--9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2116 W. Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Exercise program to strengthen balance and muscles. For more information, visit faithlutheranjanesville.org. Cost: $30 for three months.
"Human Identity Portrait Stories"--9 a.m.-9 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan. Call 608-258-4141.
Chuck Bauer--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. For more information, visit monroeartscenter.com.
Jessica Willyerd Exhibit--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Visit beloitartcenter.com.
Preschool Story Times--10 a.m., Eager Free Public Library, 21 W. Main St., Evansville.
Storytime--10 a.m., Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton. Children ages 5 and under must have a parent or caregiver present during programs.
"Stolen Sisters"--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Features works from 30 regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies. Gallery is closed between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Preschool Story And Craft Time--11 a.m., Orfordville Public Library, 230 W. Beloit St., Orfordville. Call (608) 879-9229.
Women's Health Day--11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 Highway 67, Lake Geneva. Includes presentation from Stephanie Kittleson, Dr. William Leach and Dr. Kenneth Bortin. Lunch and blood pressure screenings will also be provided. Reserve a spot by Feb. 26 by calling 888-396-3729.
Brown Bag Bible Study--12 p.m., Salvation Army Community Center, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. For women ages 13 and older. Bring a lunch or get one during the meeting.
American Mahjong--1-5 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. For more information, email Sara at sswanson@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Webster House And Veterans Museum Tours--1-4 p.m., Heritage Hall, 103 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn. For more information, call 262-723-7848 or visit walcohistory.org.
Craft & Chat--3-4:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Bring craft projects and interact with fellow crafters and artists. New crafts will be introduced each month.
Fish Fry--4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S. St. Joseph Circle, Edgerton. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 6508. All profits will benefit Knights of Columbus charitable programs. Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 children ages 5-12.
The Cassini Space Mission To Saturn Presentation--6 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson. Led by local engineer Ben Knowles who worked on the Cassini Project. For more information, visit usveteransprojectlibrary.wordpress.com.
Sierra Hull--7:30-10 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Call 608-877-4400. Cost: $27.
DIAVOLO: Architecture In Motion--7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Call 608-258-4141. Cost: $57-$110.
"The Addams Family Musical"--7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance/the-addams-family-musical. Cost: $18.50 adults, $16.50 seniors, $12.50 children, $7 UW-Whitewater students.
"The Lion King"--8 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
Get The Led Out--8 p.m., Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee. Call 414-286-3663. Cost: $27.50-$47.50.
America--8 p.m., Riverside Theatre, 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Call 414-283-3663. Cost: $39-$99.
BIFF After Dark--8 p.m., Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Night of cover bands and open mic nights after Beloit International Film Festival screenings. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.
Late Nite Skate--9:45-11:15 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-755-3015. Cost: $6 adult, $5 youth/senior, $23 family rate, $2 skate rental.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
Wisconsin Rural Landscapes-- Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Provided by the Janesville Art League in partnership with the JPAC production "Tales of Our Farms." For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Art Display--5 a.m.-10 p.m., Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Featuring artist Michael Loftus.
Sarah McConnell Exhibition--9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva.
Chuck Bauer--10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. For more information, visit monroeartscenter.com.
Jessica Willyerd Exhibit--10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Visit beloitartcenter.com.
"The Space Between"--10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell. Call 608-258-4141.
"Sleepwalk"--10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks. Call 608-258-4141.
"Creative Life On The Spectrum" Exhibit--10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. Call 608-258-4141.
"Human Identity Portrait Stories"--10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Featuring artists Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan. Call 608-258-4141.
Public Skate--12-1:30 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. Public skate may be cancelled for the Jets play-off schedule. For more information, call 608-755-3015. Cost: $6 adult, $5 youth/senior, $23 family rate, $2 skate rental.
Webster House And Veterans Museum Tours--1-4 p.m., Heritage Hall, 103 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn. For more information, call 262-723-7848 or visit walcohistory.org.
"Stolen Sisters"--1-4 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Features works from 30 regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies. Gallery is closed between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
"Guys And Dolls"--1:30 p.m., The Fireside Dinner Theatre, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. Dinner included in ticket price. Call 800-477-9505 or visit firesidetheatre.com. Cost: $73.95 each.
"The Lion King"--2 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
"Pinocchio"--2 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Performed by Missoula Children's Theatre. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium. Cost: $18.50 adults, $13.50 children ages 2-12.
Strengthening The Community Through Art--2-4 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Watch and discuss a short film about the Sherman Park Rising.
Child/family Karaoke--2-4 p.m., 59er Driving Range and Diner, 2209 E. Vincent Road, Milton.
"The Addams Family Musical"--2 p.m., Barnett Theatre, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance/the-addams-family-musical. Cost: $18.50 adults, $16.50 seniors, $12.50 children, $7 UW-Whitewater students.
"Mockingbird"--2:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Presented by Children's Theater of Madison. Call 608-258-4141. Cost: $31-$42.
Therapeutic Painting Workshop--3-4 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Registration is required. Limited spaces available. Call 608-758-6600 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
"Talking About Nature"--4-6 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Featured speaker will be Richard Beilfuss, president and CEO of the International Crane Foundation. Refreshments and a meet-and-greet will take place before the talk. For more information, visit kmlandtrust.org. Cost: $10 in advance, $20 at door.
Gabriel Iglesias--6 p.m., Riverside Theatre, 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Call 414-286-3663.
"Mockingbird"--7 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison. Presented by Children's Theater of Madison. Call 608-258-4141. Cost: $31-$42.
David L. Harris--7:30-10 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Call 608-877-4400. Cost: $30.
"Guys And Dolls"--7:30 p.m., The Fireside Dinner Theatre, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. Dinner included in ticket price. Call 800-477-9505 or visit firesidetheatre.com. Cost: $73.95 each.
"The Lion King"--8 p.m., Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Call 414-273-7206.
Craig Morgan--8 p.m., Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee. Call 414-286-3663. Cost: $35.
Madison Carnaval Finale--9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St., Madison. With Handphibians, Golpe Tierra, Otimo Dance, Panchromatic Steel, Marcus de Jesus and DJ Trixz. Call 608-255-0901. Cost: $18.
BIFF After Dark--9 p.m., Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Night of cover bands and open mic nights after Beloit International Film Festival screenings. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.
Late Nite Skate--9:45-11:15 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-755-3015. Cost: $6 adult, $5 youth/senior, $23 family rate, $2 skate rental.
Gabriel Iglesias--10 p.m., Riverside Theatre, 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Call 414-286-3663.