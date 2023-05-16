Teasers for May 17, 2023 May 16, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALLGBTQ+ Educational Summit planned at Blackhawk Technical College in June A3 STATE Supreme Court: State constitutional amendment referendum, on expanding crime victims’ rights, was properly wordedPAGE A6 SPORTS SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Kandu Industries buys Blackhawk Tech's Milton campus, plans 2024 move Hope after heartbreak: HUGS program supports parents of pregnancy, infant loss Man tried to escape from the jail because his uncle is 'sick with cancer' Man arrested for possession of cocaine, pills and several handguns Father Mike to step down as priest for Our Lady of the Assumption in Beloit Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form