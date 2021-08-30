TOKYO
After going 4-1 in pool play, the Team USA men’s wheelchair basketball team has qualified for the eight-team knockout round in the 2020 Paralympic Games.
“I really feel like we’ve caught a rhythm,” Team USA’s Josh Turek said.
The defending gold medalists from the United States, featuring five players with ties to UW-Whitewater and eight players from the 2016 team, will take on Turkey in a quarterfinal matchup at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday (Janesville time).
Eventually, Team USA would like nothing better than to earn the chance at revenge for its only loss in pool play, a 64-63 loss to Great Britain on Saturday that finished with a touch of controversy.
Team USA opened the tournament with a 58-55 win over Germany and a 65-41 win over Iran.
Against Iran, the Team USA defense forced 11 first-half turnovers and turned them into 18 points. John Boie, a Milton product who also played at UW-Whitewater, was the linchpin of the defensive effort against the bigger, stronger Iranian side.
“We knew they were going to push hard, and I was excited for them to come at me because they weren’t going to get by,” Boie said.
Against Great Britain, Team USA battled back from a double-digit deficit with a strong second half. Jake Williams, a product of Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater, made what would have been a go-ahead basket from 12 feet out on the right wing with 3.0 seconds remaining. But officials waved off the shot, calling a foul on Great Britain for contact inside the lane and away from the shot.
Turek then missed an 18-foot shot at the buzzer.
Williams scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter against Great Britain.
“I tried to stay in the moment and take what the defense gives me,” Williams said. “If they leave me open, I’m probably going to make it.”
Team USA bounced back on Sunday with a 66-38 victory over Australia, as Williams collected 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Williams made a pair of 3-point baskets in the final 28 seconds of the first half.
“I try to keep the same routine every game,” Williams said. “Consistency is the key for me and the team. We had to make some small adjustments, and I’m glad we were able to perform on both ends.”
The Team USA defense held Australia to 30 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
“Our biggest improvement (from the Great Britain game) was execution,” said five-time Paralympian Matt Scott, a UW-Whitewater product. “When we put together strong offensive and defensive execution, we can be unstoppable.”
The Americans closed pool play against Algeria, opening a 24-9 lead after one quarter on their way to an 86-25 win. Turek scored 21 points in 21 minutes of playing time, Scott added 16 points and Williams had 13.