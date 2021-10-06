LOS ANGELES
Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the National League wild-card game.
The Dodgers, who won 106 games in the regular season, advanced to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the NL West champion Giants, who won 107 games to win the division title.
Game 1 is scheduled for Friday night in San Francisco.
“That’s going to be fun. Yeah, two of the best regular-season records of all-time. We’ve been battling all year, so I expect a hard-fought series,” Taylor said.
The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Fans waved blue towels, futilely urging out the few balls launched into the outfield only to see them caught in a winner-take-all matchup between two of the most storied and successful National League franchises.
Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland and stole second in the ninth, with nearly every fan on his or her feet, waiting to see if the defending World Series champions could pull off a win.
Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, who sent a 2-1 breaking ball into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers.
“Honestly, I was just trying to hit a single. Not trying to do too much,” Taylor said after hitting the fourth walk-off homer in Dodgers postseason history. “And he gave me a good slider to hit and I was able to get it up in the air.”
The Cardinals’ Tommy Edman dropped a one-out single into right off closer Kenley Jansen in the top of the ninth and stole second. Paul Goldschmidt took a called third strike and Tyler O’Neill went down swinging to end the threat.
Both teams had runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but couldn’t push a run across.
St. Louis finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 runners overall.
Dueling aces Adam Wainwright of St. Louis and Max Scherzer of the Dodgers struggled with their control early in what was the second winner-take-all game in postseason history that featured two starting pitchers age 37 or older. Wainwright is 40; Scherzer is 37.
They issued two walks apiece through the first three innings. Scherzer’s wild pitch led to a run in the first and he hit Harrison Bader in the fourth.
Justin Turner tied it at 1-1 in the fourth on a leadoff solo homer into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left. It was the first homer Wainwright has ever given up on a curveball in the postseason. Turner’s 13 postseason homers are the most in franchise history.
St. Louis led 1-0 when Edman scored on Scherzer’s wild pitch. Edman singled leading off, stole second base and took third when O’Neill fouled out to right.
Scherzer left with one out in the fifth after giving up a leadoff single to Edman and a walk to Goldschmidt.