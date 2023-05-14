76ers Celtics Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) drives toward the basket past Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of Game 7 in Boston.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON—Jayson Tatum gave Boston a long-overdue fast start and followed it up with a finish the NBA had never seen before.

After struggling in back-to-back games, Tatum erupted for 51 points — the most in a Game 7 in history — and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

