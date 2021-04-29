Support Groups
SATURDAY, MAY 1
AA Good Fellowship 12 & 12 Discussion -- 8-9 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
Al-Anon New Hope -- 10 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Face masks required. Call 608-295-4061.
AA Saturday Morning Serenity Group -- 10 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 314-1090.
Saturday Overeaters Anonymous -- 10 a.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. Call 608-792-6161 or 608-449-5949.
AA Good Fellowship 12 & 12 Discussion -- 10-11 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
Families Fighting Addiction support group -- 10-11:30 a.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Safe space for individuals affected by another's addiction. Held in Conference Room 1337. For more information, visit familiesfightingaddictioninc.org.
Open Al-Anon speaker meeting with AA participation -- 6:25 p.m., Online. Call 929-205-0452 and use meeting ID 850 3264 0452 and password "serenity."
Guys for God meeting -- 7 p.m., Deb's Country Cafe, 24 W. Beloit St., Darien. Call (608) 558-2942.
AA New Voices (OHSP) -- 7 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 718-3687.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7 p.m., St. John's Lutheran church, 312 S. Third St., Evansville.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
AA Early Risers -- 7:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 774-9440.
AA KISS: Keep It Simple Sunday -- 9:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 290-9720.
AA Sunday Unity Group -- 9:30 a.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-718-1972.
AA Sunday Morning Miracle Group -- 10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 289-1223.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 1 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville.
AA Good Fellowship discussion for women -- 5:30 p.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 754-2828.
AA Unity Group -- 6 p.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call (608) 756-1620.
AA Beginners (CDH) -- 7 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 314-6660.
AA discussion (OHD) -- 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Call Randy W. at 608-295-1633.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to www.badgerlandna.org and click on the red box "Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19." A list of virtual meetings will be available for selection.
Alateen meeting -- 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Masks are required.
Serenity AFG -- 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Face masks are required. For teleconferencing, died 701-802-5129 and use code 4844469#.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #WI 744 -- 8 a.m., First Congregational Church, 741 E. High St., Milton. Call (608) 884-7050.
TOPS #WI 744 -- 8 a.m., First Congregational Church, 741 E. High St., Milton. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com
Adult grief mini support groups -- 9-10 a.m., Beloit Regional Hospice, 655 Third St., No. 200, Beloit. Registration is required. Email griefsupport@beloithealthsystem.org.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB) -- 10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 754-2828.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 757-1166.
TOPS #WI 14 -- 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3414 Woodhall Drive, Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Sex Addicts Anonymous-The Rock -- 6:30 p.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-322-6142.
Monday Overeaters Anonymous -- 6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. Call 608-754-0975 or 608-756-4622.
Al-Anon Paths AFG -- 6:30 p.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Held in person and over telephone. Face masks are required. For teleconferencing, call 425-436-6361 with access code 8203702#. For information, call 605-352-1288.
AA Monday No Name Group (OHB) -- 6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 295-1633.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7 p.m., Dave Gallup Foundation, 314 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
AA Monday Unity Group (CH) -- 7 p.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call (608) 754-8278
AA discussion -- 7 p.m., Elm Drive Apartments, Building 1 day room, 800 Elm Drive, Edgerton. Call George S. at 608-751-4229.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
TOPS #WI 154 -- 8-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, 213 S. Second St., Delavan. Weigh-in from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. For more information, call Donna at 262-728-9370.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB) -- 10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 754-2828.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 757-1166.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
Tuesday Overeaters Anonymous -- 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. Call 608-774-9642 or 815-505-9585.
Divorce Care -- 6:15 p.m., Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay. Support for women experiencing separation or divorce. Registration required. Contact Becky Eppley at 262-245-6294 or becky@calvarycommunity.net.
AA Sisters in Service -- 6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Potluck at 6 p.m. last Tuesday of the month. Call 608-201-2496.
Grief Recovery After Substance Passing support group -- 6:30-8 p.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Meetings will be held in the lobby conference room. For more information, call Tracy at 608-346-9574.
Families Anonymous -- 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Enter through double glass doors on West Geneva Street. Call (262) 723-8227.
AA Men in Recovery -- 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Call 608-322-7013.
Al-Anon Comfort Group -- 7 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Parker Drive entrance. Face masks are required and child care provided. Teleconferencing is available by calling 978-990-5000 with access code 850472#.
AA Tuesday Unity Group (CH) -- 7 p.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call (608) 754-0313.
Al-Anon Tuesday Nite AFG -- 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson.
PM Al-Anon Family Group -- 7 p.m., St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Meeting is upstairs.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 8 p.m., Congregational Church, 133 S. Franklin St., Whitewater. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to www.badgerlandna.org and click on the red box "Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19." A list of virtual meetings will be available for selection.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #WI 74 -- 8 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 884-7050.
TOPS #WI 741 -- 8 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
TOPS #WI 1072 -- 8:30 a.m., Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Family caregiver support group -- 9:30-11 a.m., Online. Residents interested in attending should contact Teena D. Monk0Gerber at 608-843-3544 for the Zoom link.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB) -- 10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 754-2828.
Mercyhealth cancer support group -- 10-11 a.m., Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-756-6238.
Friends of Al-Anon -- 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Face masks required.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 757-1166.
YWCA - Abuse in Later Life support group -- 11:30 a.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Call (608) 752-5445.
Women's Unity Group -- Noon, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call (608) 754-1206.
AA Good Fellowship Big Book -- Noon, Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
Wednesday Noon Overeaters Anonymous -- Noon, Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. Call 608-373-1872 or 608-449-5949.
Parkinson's support group -- 2 p.m., SOL Personal Fitness, 2100 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Group for those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers and family members. For more information, call group leader Pat Burhans at 608-436-9277.
Spouse/Partner loss support group -- 5:30-7 p.m., Online. Free for those who had family member serve at an Agrace hospice. To register or for more information, call 608-327-7118 or visit agrace.org/griefgroups.
AA Steps to Success -- 5:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Call (608) 712-6699.
AA No Name Group -- 6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 314-1090.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville.
AA Pine Hurst Group (OD) -- 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1909 Highland Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 361-7323 or (608) 289-2293.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to www.badgerlandna.org and click on the red box "Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19." A list of virtual meetings will be available for selection.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
TOPS #WI 961 -- 8 a.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St., Walworth. For more information, call 262-203-5612 or email suesmackey@aol.com.
TOPS #WI 840 -- 8 a.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 2130 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB) -- 10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 754-2828.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 757-1166.
AA Edgerton Good Fellowship -- Noon, Central Lutheran Church, 100 W. Rollin St., Edgerton. Call (608) 751-4229.
AA BB Study -- Noon, Recovery House, 332 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville. Call 608-201-2358.
We Are Who We Are women's meeting -- Noon, Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
AA The Home Group closed meeting -- 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Call Rita S. at 608-290-7452.
SMART Recovery -- 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. SMART Recovery (Self Management and Recovery Training) is a non-12 step recovery program. Call 608-752-7660, ext. 5116.
Thursday Night Overeaters Anonymous -- 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. Call 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
Families Fighting Addiction support group -- 6-7:30 p.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Safe space for individuals affected by another's addiction. Held in Conference Room 1337. For more information, visit familiesfightingaddictioninc.org.
Celebrate Recovery of Janesville -- 6:30 p.m., Compass Church, 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville. Call 608-755-1450.
Al-Anon Adult Children of Alcoholics -- 6:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Pease Court entrance. Face masks required. Teleconferencing is available by calling 602-580-9602 with access code 4163133#.
Alateen meeting -- 6:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Parker Drive door. Masks are required.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville.
AA Young at Heart - Milton (OHD) -- 7 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive, Milton. Call (608) 289-3603.
Courage to Heal for Women -- 7 p.m., Roxbury Road Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville. Call (608) 931-5734 or (608) 921-9250.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7 p.m., Dave Gallup Foundation, 314 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
AA Early Risers -- 7:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 774-9440.
TOPS #WI 415 -- 8:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Friday Overeaters Anonymous -- 8:45 a.m., United Methodist Church, 213 S. Second St., Delavan. Call (262) 248-3418 or (262) 728-0466.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB) -- 10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 754-2828.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 757-1166.
AA Friday Unity Group -- Noon, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call (608) 754-8278.
Al-Anon Serenity Steppers -- 6 p.m., Online. Held via Zoom. Call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 598 534 938 and password 682580.
AA No Name Group -- 6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call (608) 314-1090.
Celebrate Recovery (LG) -- 7 p.m., Lakeland Community Church, N3181 Highway 67, Lake Geneva. Call (262) 245-4567.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to www.badgerlandna.org and click on the red box "Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19." A list of virtual meetings will be available for selection.
AA Blackhawk Good Fellowship -- 8 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 302-0110.
AA Parkview Group -- 8 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive, Milton. Call (608) 882-6530.
Closed AA meeting -- 8 p.m., Orfordville Lutheran Church, 210 N. Main St., Orfordville. Call (608) 756-1620.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 10-11 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville.