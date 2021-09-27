SANTA CLARA, Calif.
The game the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers played Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium was the kind of imperfect meetup you would expect from two teams who, late in an NFL season, are tapping into every ounce of talent on their 53-man roster so they can live to play January football.
It was just Week 3, but injuries happen all through a typical regular season. And when kicker Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal as time ran out allowed them to depart Levi’s Stadium with a 30-28 victory over a fellow Super Bowl contender, it spoke a lot about why the Packers are considered one of the top teams in the NFC.
The 49ers were wracked with injuries at running back and in the secondary coming into the game and suffered several injuries Sunday night, including the loss of veteran cornerback Josh Norman. They were able to patch things up enough to allow their offense to make a second-half comeback, but when push came to shove, the secondary let quarterback Aaron Rodgers drive 42 yards on six plays in 34 seconds.
Coach Matt LaFleur’s Packers also were adversely affected coming into the game, with left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and tight end Dominique Dafney (hip) missing. On Sunday morning, they found out that starting cornerback Kevin King was too ill to play.
Over the course of the next 60 minutes, the Packers found out a lot about their team.
Above all else, they have more talent and more depth than the 49ers and proved it on the road in a stadium where coach Kyle Shanahan and his squad have embarrassed them.
Even if Rodgers hadn’t pulled off the game-winning drive or Crosby had missed the field goal, they proved the roster general manager Brian Gutekunst has assembled is built for the long haul.
Maybe it’s not good enough to win a Super Bowl, but it’s deep and withstood a slew of injuries that plagued the team before and after the game.
“That’s the thing about pro football, man, you have to have the next-man-up mentality,” said inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, whose signing just before the start of training camp might be Gutekunst’s best move of the off-season. “Anything can happen at any time. It’s a very physical and violent sport, so you have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.”
How the Packers dealt with those scenarios:
To replace Jenkins, they turned to second-year pro Yosh Nijman, who had not started a game in his career and whose experience mostly consisted of mop-up duty. But Gutekunst had kept the 6-foot-7, 314-pound Nijman around for a reason and it was time to find out if he was right.
Nijman’s assignment was to block Nick Bosa, one of the best pass rushers in the game. What he did Sunday night wasn’t a thing of beauty, but he held Bosa—with the help of some tight end and running back double-teams—to one quarterback hit and no sacks.
Rodgers and LaFleur helped him out with a game plan that got the ball out of Rodgers’ hand quickly, but it required Nijman to keep Bosa from terrorizing the backfield. It called for Nijman to use his quick feet and great length to steer Bosa in the direction he wanted him to go.
“I’m just really proud of the way he battled,” Rodgers said. “And he battled one of the top three premier pass rushers in the game for most of the game. He got some help because (Bosa) is such a stud. But you know, there were times he had no help. I thought he did really well.”
The Packers could have been a real mess on the offensive line this year, but Gutekunst’s decision to draft center Josh Myers in the second round and guard Royce Newman in the fourth has proven golden.
With all-pro David Bakhtiari on PUP while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the line was already in trouble. Losing Jenkins, its second-best player, made this game look like a disaster in waiting. But LaFleur went with 2020 sixth-round pick Jon Runyan at left guard in place of the more experienced Lucas Patrick and just rolled with it.
He couldn’t have asked for much more, with Rodgers completing 23 of 33 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns—with just one sack allowed—and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combining for 100 yards on 25 carries.
The combination of Jones and Dillon was critical in the Packers’ success, and Dillon kept the chains moving during a short span when Jones had a lower leg injury and needed a few minutes to work through it.
On defense, the loss of King hurt the team’s depth. But rookie Eric Stokes, drafted in the first round this year, has been on the rise and immediately stepped into a starting role.
Chandon Sullivan, bumped out of the nickel role by King, returned to the slot and held his own for a decent part of the game. Sullivan got hurt in the second half and defensive coordinator Joe Barry worked through it, using an extra safety until Sullivan was able to make it back.
The biggest loss on defense was Krys Barnes, who suffered a concussion in the first half. The Packers don’t have much depth inside, but the combination of Ty Summers and Oren Burks filled in as well as it could.
The whole thing wouldn’t have worked if Campbell hadn’t been signed, because he has added stability and consistency at the position opposite Barnes. He was all over the field Sunday night and tried to make up for whatever Summers and Burks weren’t able to add.
In addition, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster suffered a concussion and was lost for the game. The Packers don’t have great talent up front, but they have enough depth to get them through a game.
And while the defense succumbed on the 49ers’ go-ahead drive in the final minutes, a questionable pass interference call and an up-for-debate catch or no-catch on that drive played a big role in the 49ers moving the ball down the field.
In the end, it wasn’t pretty. The Packers easily could have lost this game.
But imagine what this team could look like if outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) finds a way back onto the field, if Bakhtiari returns to play left tackle and if Jenkins slides back to left guard. In the meantime, lots of young players and backups are getting a chance to prove they belong.
Yes, it easily could have been a loss. But in the end, the Packers showed their overall talent and depth were better than San Francisco’s.