On June 24, a sundial was dedicated to the late Donald James (Don) Bice, who served as Edgerton Hospital’s Board of Trustees Treasurer from 2011-2016. Pictured are (from left) Edgerton Hospital Board of Trustees Chair Cindi Swanson, artist Michael Burns and Edgerton Hospital Foundation Board Chair Rose Bice.
On June 24, during the Edgerton Hospital Foundation’s garden party fundraiser, attendees were treated to a special dedication ceremony for the late Donald James (Don) Bice, who served as Edgerton Hospital’s Board of Trustees Treasurer from 2011-2016.
Edgerton Hospital’s Healing Garden is a community space where a variety of art, special plantings and gathering areas are used to memorialize individuals who are no longer with us and honor those special people who are still living. After Don’s passing, his wife Rose wanted a lasting dedication in his memory. Knowing how much Edgerton Hospital and local healthcare meant to them both, Rose knew that the Healing Garden was the perfect spot for Don’s memory to live on.
Rose commissioned a local artist, Michael Burns, to design a sundial that would symbolize Don’s love of the outdoors. As an avid boy scout and troop leader, nature was very much a part of Don’s life. The sundial, which is prominently displayed within the Healing Garden’s labyrinth, is adorned with nature sculptures and the quote by Henry David Thoreau, “Be true to your work, your word, and your friend.”
“This was very much the way Don lived his life,” said Rose. “I’m honored to have his memory live on within the beautiful surroundings of Edgerton Hospital’s Healing Garden.”
Edgerton Hospital Foundation Director Ann Heiden said the Don and Rose Bice have always been special supporters of the hospital.
“Not only was Don active on our board of trustees, but Rose has always been very dedicated to her role on the Foundation Board. We love that the hospital now has Don’s sundial as a reminder of all the wonderful things that the Bice family has done for local healthcare," Heiden said.
For more information on the memorial or honorary options available in the Healing Garden, contact Heiden, at (608) 884-1401.