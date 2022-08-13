WHITEWATER
The Whippets are thrilled to have a 15-player senior class.
The program hopes the four-year players lead the way as Whitewater, which went 2-7 last season, seeks its first playoff berth since 2009.
"Typically, we are at seven or eight seniors," said fourth-year Whitewater head coach Jason Bleck. "We are hoping the senior leadership will pay off for us. Those guys were freshmen when I took over.
"They know the system and know how I want things done. We had cohesion right from the start. Not sure we’ve had that before. Thankful for the guys we’ve got and that they’ve been busting their tails."
Starting quarterback Brock Grosinske graduated in the spring, leaving the Whippets a void at signal caller for the first time in three years. The team still plans to utilize the Wing T offense out of a gun look.
Bleck has tabbed senior Eli Rodriguez to be the team's quarterback and has been impressed with Rodriguez's growth.
"Eli played quarterback as a freshman and a sophomore on our lower levels but didn't play any quarterback last year," Bleck said. "He's attended a ton of camps and we've been impressed with him so far in camp."
Seniors Aaron Porras and Mason Nobs will get most of the snaps at tailback, providing Whitewater with 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Porras averaged 4.7 yards per carry a season ago.
Junior Nate Black, who caught 19 balls in 2021, will be the go-to guy on the outside, giving the Whippets a versatile weapon.
Whitewater returns a pair of starters on the offensive line, including senior Jake Kuhlow (6-foot-5, 290 pounds).
"Jake is by far our best offensive lineman," Bleck said. "He has a good year in front of him.
"Our offensive line is inexperienced but in overall size, we will be the biggest line in the conference. That's going to be a nice element to our offense because having that much size is not something that has been the case in years past."
The Whippet defense plans to deploy a 4-2-5 look. On that side of the ball, replacing Carter Friend, a two-time first-team all-league pick in the Rock Valley at linebacker, is not going to be easy.
"We will have new faces on defense but the strength of the unit will be our defensive line," Bleck said. "We’ll be close to being able to platoon our offensive and defensive lines. We’ll be able to have fresh legs on both lines."
Seniors Jacob Raglin and Armando Villarreal will be key cogs at the defensive end spots. Black and Porras figure to slot in as either outside linebackers or defensive backs. Both are quick, athletic and hybrid-type kids, according to Bleck.
The Whippets' secondary will rely on underclassmen to contribute. Some of the youngsters fighting for spots in the receiver room are also in the mix for starting spots on the backend.
Junior Sebastian Cuellar figures to handle the place kicking duties.
In the Rock Valley Conference, Edgewood departs while Delavan-Darien (1-7 in 2021) joins the league. Monroe is the reigning league champ and figures to be the team to beat again in 2022.
"With the running attack Monroe has along with fast, strong and athletic kids on the roster, Monroe has to be the favorites with Edgewood leaving the conference," Bleck said.
"Evansville is one of those teams that finds a way to win and are big up front. The conference is pretty evenly matched. Across the board, even with the top couple teams, it will be a competitive conference season."
The Whippets haven't had a ton of success on the field in the last decade. Returning the program to prominence is going to be done one rep at a time.
"Our goals are to get better at every drill and every rep," Bleck said. "We want to focus on one game at a time. Our goal is to go 1-0 every week. We want to compete and win.
"This group has a legitimate chance to win some ball games. This is the best offseason we’ve had in my tenure. Guys have gotten together on their own, and there’s a buzz in the air. We are excited they are having fun and are looking forward to seeing what they can do."
2022 WHITEWATER SCHEDULE
Aug. 19—At Walworth Big Foot
Aug. 26—Portage
Sept. 2—Jefferson
Sept. 9—At Delavan-Darien
Sept. 16—Edgerton
Sept. 23—At East Troy
Sept. 30—Evansville
Oct. 7—McFarland
Oct. 14—At Monroe