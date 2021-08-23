GREEN BAY
NFL coaches often talk about getting their best players on the field, regardless of position.
It’s an issue new Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry could face sooner rather than later at cornerback.
First-round pick Eric Stokes has improved through 3½ weeks of training camp, and if he keeps the trend up, Barry just might have to find a way to play him regularly, along with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, if the Packers are going to have their most talented cover men on the field together for the majority of each game.
Throughout camp, the Packers’ starting nickel cornerback has been Chandon Sullivan. Aside from Alexander getting a couple snaps in that “star” role one day a couple weeks ago, Sullivan has had all the work at that position with the No. 1 defense. Fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles has taken virtually all the snaps there with the No. 2s.
It’s true King has not practiced much because he came off the non-football injury list (hamstring) less than two weeks ago. The Packers are slowly working him back into team drills, though that should begin picking up this week. So, there hasn’t been much opportunity to get Alexander, Stokes and King on the field together even if Barry wanted to.
But considering those three have almost exclusively played outside cornerback in camp, there’s not much reason to think the Packers are currently planning to have all three on the field together. Maybe they’ve had Alexander in the slot more during jog-throughs in the Don Hutson Center, which are closed to fans and media, before the start of practice each day. But it’s something they’ve barely worked on in full-speed practice.
However, by the end of camp or early in the season it could be hard to keep Stokes off the field. He’s a talented guy with good size for a cornerback (6-1, 194 pounds) and elite top-end speed (4.31-second 40-yard dash at Georgia’s pro day). Sullivan, though experienced (fourth-year pro) and assignment-sure, simply can’t match his ability or Alexander’s or King’s.
And though Stokes didn’t play much Saturday against the New York Jets, his 12-snap performance was eye-catching.
The most obvious impressions came in coverage. On the game’s third play, Jets receiver Corey Davis beat him on an inside move for a big 24-yard pickup that converted a third-and-8. But later in that drive, on a third-and-4 pass, Stokes stayed with Davis on an out route and broke up the pass.
However, also worth pointing out is a first-down run by the Jets with about 12 minutes left in the first quarter. Besides cover skills, cornerbacks need to be willing tacklers in the run game, and on that play the Jets ran a toss to running back Ty Johnson on Stokes’ side of the field. Stokes came up aggressively and, though partially blocked by 253-pound tight end Chris Herndon, still did enough to hold the edge and force Johnson to cut back into pursuing defenders. That allowed Krys Barnes and Delontae Scott to make the tackle.
Barry still might need to see more from Stokes than a solid 12-snap performance to justify moving his top three cornerbacks around. But the defensive coordinator could very soon face the question of what to do to get them on the field at the same time.
He could, for instance, move Stokes to the slot, though that would be putting a lot on a rookie who hasn’t played there since he joined the team. Like his predecessor, Mike Pettine, Barry considers the inside cornerback position a different world than playing outside.
Covering from the slot means having to defend against a receiver who might break either left or right, as opposed to outside cornerback, where two-way options are limited by the sideline. There’s a reason Sullivan and Jean-Charles have practiced exclusively in the slot. There’s a lot to know playing on the inside.
As for Alexander, the advantage of playing him on the outside is that he can match up with the opponent’s best receiver most or all the time. Rarely is a slot man a team’s best receiver, though offenses can move anyone there occasionally to seek more favorable matchups.
But if Barry made the nickel “star” position more like what it was with Charles Woodson a decade ago, he might get more mileage from Alexander in that role. Woodson was a premier playmaker in that spot playing cat-and-mouse with quarterbacks as a potential blitzer and cover man. He had the brains and talent to change games from that position. Maybe Alexander does too, though the Packers might be concerned about the beating he’d take as run defender in the middle of the defense.
Stokes is a rookie and will make his share of mistakes as he learns the NFL game. Still, these are things Barry has to be considering with the regular-season opener coming up.