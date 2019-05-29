MADISON

State authorities raided a self-styled Rastafarian church in Madison on Wednesday that claimed marijuana was a sacrament they gave its members in exchange for donations, police said.

Madison police said the Dane County Narcotics Task Force raided the Lion of Judah House of Rastafari, which has been open since March. The church was started by Madison natives Jesse Schworck, 39, and Dylan Paul Bangert, 23. Both were arrested, but it was unclear if they were facing any charges yet or if either had an attorney representing them.

The day before the raid, Schworck told the Capital Times the church gave marijuana and edibles laced with THC to members in exchange for a “donation.” Schworck said church membership is around 20,000.

Police did not say how much marijuana they took from the church.

Police had gone to the church previously and seized marijuana products March 26, according to the Capital Times. The city also sent the church a cease-and-desist notice April 12. Days later, Schworck and Bangert filed a lawsuit on their own against the city, claiming that police officers who took their marijuana and the city’s demands infringed on their religious rights.

Police couldn’t say why the church was able to distribute marijuana openly for weeks.

City Attorney Michael May said in an email it will be up to the district attorney whether to file charges. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said police had yet to refer the case to him.