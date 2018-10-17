Police investigate fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found the bodies of an adult female and an adult male. Both had been shot and died on the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Man pleads insanity after killing

WAUNAKEE—A Waunakee man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Ronald Jenne, 74, was ordered to stand trial Tuesday after a preliminary hearing in Dane County Circuit Court. Jenne is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He’s accused of killing Julie Anderson, 54, last August. She lived across the hall from Jenne at Creekside Condominiums in Waunakee.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported he’s also accused of pointing a gun at Anderson’s 15-year-old son.

A criminal complaint said that before she died, Anderson told first responders it was Jenne who shot her.

Trump to visit Mosinee next week

MADISON—President Donald Trump is coming to central Wisconsin on Oct. 24 for a campaign rally.

Trump announced Wednesday that he will hold a rally at the Mosinee airport. Mosinee is just south of Wausau in a part of the state that went strong for Trump in 2016 as he won Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point.

The announcement of the visit indicated that Trump will talk about the need for voters to expand Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

It specifically mentions supporting Republican Leah Vukmir, who is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

There is no mention of Gov. Scott Walker, who is up for re-election against Democrat Tony Evers.

The trip will be Trump’s first to the state since late June when he came for the groundbreaking of the Foxconn Technology Group project.

